17:15 | 01.02.2021

Len Fox Elected as Controller, Corporate Vice President; David Rosenthal to Retire

The Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) board of directors has elected Len M. Fox as vice president and controller for the company, effective March 1, 2021. Fox will replace David Rosenthal, who is anticipated to retire on or about July 1, 2021. Fox has worked for ExxonMobil since 1988, starting as an analyst in Exxon Coal and Minerals controllers organization in Houston, Texas. He has held increasingly senior roles and management positions, including in financial services in Exxon Chemical Company and Exxon Company U.S.A., planning in ExxonMobil Production Company, as chief financial officer for the Aera joint venture, and as general auditor for ExxonMobil’s upstream companies. More recently, Fox served as treasurer for ExxonMobil Chemical Company, and the assistant controller and assistant treasurer for Exxon Mobil Corporation. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Cornell University. Rosenthal has been vice president and controller since 2014. He began his career with Exxon in 1979 as a financial analyst at Exxon Chemical Americas in Houston. After holding a variety of financial and management positions of increasing responsibility in Exxon Chemical Americas and Exxon Company U.S.A., Rosenthal was appointed finance and administration manager of Exxon’s copper mining subsidiary in Santiago, Chile in 1994. He became financial reporting manager for Exxon Corporation in 1997 and the following year was made finance and administration manager for Exxon Exploration Company. Rosenthal became controller of ExxonMobil Production Company in 2002 and was assistant controller for Exxon Mobil Corporation for two years prior to being elected vice president of investor relations and board secretary in 2008. He holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia.

About ExxonMobil

