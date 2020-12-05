5:49 | 05.12.2020

Leveraging Resources at Oregon’s Longview Ranch Resources To Help Neighbors

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle ofLongview Ranch’s 30,000 stunning acresof diverse landscape. While Longview Ranch operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle, the property and its staff are always ready to lend a helping hand to fellow neighbors.

Not long ago, a fellow rancher in Monument, Ore. was taking a load of cattle to market, driving along the highway two miles south of Longview Ranch. Suddenly, the rancher’s 2016 Ford diesel pickup truck suffered a malfunction and started blowing fuel catching the motor on fire. A Longview Ranch employee was passing by and stopped to help his fellow rancher, moving the cattle away from the truck and saving the livestock before the truck burned to the ground. A water truck from Longview Ranch soon arrived, extinguished the flames and helped load the cattle back to safety.

About Longview Ranch

Longview Ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices, and has completed a restoration project along the John Day River to reestablish vegetation. Each year, the property invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could harm the land at Longview Ranch, as well as its neighboring farms. The ranch also partakes in best practices regarding wildlife, limiting hunting on property and ensuring elk herds have a refuge. Additionally, while the area is not known for large numbers of antelope, in thanks to the integrity of the property, more than 200 does and bucks can be found at Longview Ranch.

Longview Ranch has also has a rich history of giving back to its community, making annual donations to the Grant County 4-H and Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

