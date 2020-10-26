|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:24 | 26.10.2020
LG Chem Responds to Delay in ITC Ruling on Trade Secret Case
The US International Trade Commission announced Monday it would extend until December 10 its investigation of the trade secret dispute between LG Chem and SK Innovation, two makers of batteries for electric vehicles.
“Today’s routine action by the International Trade Commission neither erases SK Innovation’s misappropriation of LG Chem’s trade secrets nor does it signal an outcome that might acquit this theft,” Bert C. Reiser, counsel to LG Chem, said. “Today’s delay notwithstanding, we remain extremely confident that the Commission will hold SK Innovation responsible for their theft and issue appropriate remedies to make LG Chem whole.”
In February, an administrative law judge within the Commission ruled that SKI misappropriated LG Chem’s technology and later destroyed evidence to obstruct justice. Monday’s delay in the LG Chem-SK Innovation investigation mirrors similar action last week by the Commission to extend its deadline in an unrelated investigation as federal courts manage the backlog created by the coronavirus pandemic.
Through discovery, it was revealed that SK Innovation had engaged in a widespread, systematic document destruction campaign to hinder the ITC’s investigation into these claims.
In February, ITC Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot issued an initial determination granting LG Chem’s motion for default sanctions against SK Innovation. In particular, ALJ Elliot found that the record “overwhelmingly” shows that SKI destroyed evidence that was “relevant to the issues in th[e] investigation”… “with the intent to hide evidence of trade secret misappropriation.” The ALJ further found that SKI intentionally failed to comply with his Order that SKI investigate the scope of and partially remediate its destruction of evidence. Based on these findings, the ALJ granted LG Chem’s motion, found SKI in default and held that SKI had waived its right to “contest the allegations at issue in the investigation.”
For more information, visit http://www.lgchem.com/global/main.
