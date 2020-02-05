|
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial and Operational Results
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial and operational results.
Adjusted EBITDA2 of $277 million and annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet of $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019
Revenue of $398 million and net loss1 of $18 million, or $0.15 fully diluted loss per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019
Adjusted EBITDA2 of $30 million and annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet of $5.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019
“We are pleased to have delivered solid financial results given a macroeconomic backdrop that became more challenging as the year progressed. The focus and ingenuity of our employees combined with deep relationships with our partners across the value chain enabled us to achieve record operational efficiency in 2019. The Liberty family’s accomplishments exemplify our ongoing commitment to executing a prudent strategy that has remained unchanged since our company was founded: delivering superior returns and generating free cash flow, by balancing disciplined investment with maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders. We achieve this by focusing on a partnership with our customers that is designed to bring the most cost-effective barrel of oil to market. Liberty demonstrated this commitment by delivering a Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed (“ROCE”)3 of 10% in 2019, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment. Solid cash generation allowed us to organically grow our fleet count from 22 fleets at the end of 2018 to 24 fleets at the beginning of 2020, while returning $41 million of cash to shareholders in the form of quarterly dividends, distributions and the repurchase of 1.2% of our total outstanding shares in 2019. Further, we moved to a positive net cash position at year end.
We enter 2020 with significant momentum and a clear commitment to a value proposition designed to reward our shareholders and stakeholders alike through commodity cycles. We believe that investing in the future and our sustained focus on technology innovation combined with highly efficient operations and our strong balance sheet positions Liberty to deliver greater value for our shareholders through cycles,” commented Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer.
The pricing dynamic entering into 2020 is challenging. Total industry frac stages in North America were up marginally year-over-year in 2019. However, efficiency gains across the industry have raised the number of frac stages completed by each fleet by 10% to 20%, which implies a decrease of at least 10% in the active frac fleets needed to meet demand. The slowing pace of frac activity led to progressively lower demand for frac fleets through the second half of 2019, resulting in pricing pressure on services. The substantial oversupply of frac equipment in the second half of 2019 was the pricing backdrop for 2020 dedicated fleet negotiations.
The supply of staffed fracturing fleets across the industry fell meaningfully in late 2019. While this trend will be helpful in the long term, we believe the impact of attrition has not yet supported an improvement in pricing for services at the start of 2020. There remains an oversupply of frac fleets in the market and we do not expect pricing to improve materially until supply of actively staffed frac equipment better balances with demand. Increased profitability will have to come from technology, increased efficiency and improved processes.
Future activity projections for the industry are dependent on multiple factors including commodity prices, availability of capital, and takeaway capacity in each basin. For Liberty fleets, demand has been strong since the beginning of the year, and we chose to activate our 24th frac fleet earlier this year as part of growing our business with larger customers to support their long-term development programs. Based on our current visibility into our customers’ plans for 2020, we believe this level of demand is likely to continue through the year.
Commenting on the outlook, Wright added, “During the 2015 to 2016 downturn, Liberty played offense. We grew our market share and invested in our technology systems and culture. We were well-positioned to take advantage of an improving market. We are following the same strategy this time. While the timing of an improvement in market conditions remains uncertain, we expect to make significant progress in 2020 across all fronts: customers, culture, operations, technology and next generation frac fleets.”
Since inception, Liberty has invested in equipment and people that lead the industry in technology and efficiency. Liberty is a first mover in driving an Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) conscious approach to hydraulic fracturing. We have partnered with our customers to advance ESG solutions since inception, as demonstrated by our market leading low-emission Quiet Fleets®. Every Liberty new build fleet since 2013 has been either able to run on natural gas or is the latest generation Tier 4 engine, with dramatically reduced emissions. Being a leader in ESG goes beyond emissions and Liberty is focused on leading the industry in all aspects of frac operations. These include safe operations, dust and noise mitigation, traffic management, environmentally safe fluid systems and deep community engagement.
Net income1 totaled $75 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $249 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Current year results include income tax expense of $14 million, compared to $40 million for the year ended December 31, 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA2 decreased 37% to $277 million in the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $438 million in 2018. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet decreased to $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $20.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Please refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a GAAP measure) in this earnings release.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, ROCE was 10%. Please refer to the calculation of ROCE at the end of this earnings release.
For the fourth quarter of 2019, revenue decreased 23% to $398 million from $515 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Net loss before income taxes totaled $22 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income before income taxes of $23 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Net loss1 (after taxes) totaled $18 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net income1 of $19 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA2 decreased 57% to $30 million from $70 million in the third quarter. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet decreased to $5.2 million in the fourth quarter compared to $12.1 million in the third quarter. Please refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a GAAP measure) in this earnings release.
Fully diluted loss per share was $0.15 for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $0.15 for the third quarter of 2019.
During the year ended December 31, 2019 the Company paid quarterly cash dividends of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, or approximately $15 million in aggregate to stockholders. Liberty Oilfield Services New HoldCo LLC (Liberty LLC) also paid quarterly distributions of $0.05 per unit, for total dividends and distributions of approximately $23 million.
Liberty announced on January 22, 2020 a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A common stock, to be paid on March 20, 2020 to holders of record as of March 6, 2020. A distribution of $0.05 per unit has also been approved for holders of units in Liberty LLC, which will use the same record and payment date.
Future declarations of quarterly cash dividends are subject to approval by the Board of Directors and to the Board’s continuing determination that the declarations of dividends are in the best interests of Liberty and its stockholders. Future dividends may be adjusted at the Board’s discretion based on market conditions and capital availability.
$
397,971
$
515,079
$
473,115
$
1,990,346
$
2,155,136
Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately
344,430
421,007
377,590
1,621,180
1,628,753
General and administrative
26,210
25,302
25,403
97,589
99,052
Depreciation and amortization
44,299
42,324
34,183
165,379
125,110
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
1,359
(124
)
(5,608
)
2,601
(4,342
)
Total operating expenses
416,298
488,509
431,568
1,886,749
1,848,573
Operating (loss) income
(18,327
)
26,570
41,547
103,597
306,563
Interest expense, net
3,176
3,726
3,463
14,681
17,145
Net (loss) income before taxes
(21,503
)
22,844
38,084
88,916
289,418
Income tax (benefit) expense
(3,095
)
4,004
4,147
14,052
40,385
Net (loss) income
(18,408
)
18,840
33,937
74,864
249,033
Less: Net income attributable to predecessor, prior to Corporate Reorganization
—
—
—
—
8,705
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(6,260
)
7,842
14,951
35,861
113,979
Net (loss) income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stockholders
$
(12,148
)
$
10,998
$
18,986
$
39,003
$
126,349
Net (loss) income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stockholders per common share (1):
Basic
$
(0.15
)
$
0.15
$
0.28
$
0.54
$
1.84
Diluted
$
(0.15
)
$
0.15
$
0.27
$
0.53
$
1.81
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
79,182
74,173
68,881
72,334
68,838
Diluted (2)
79,182
113,064
116,109
105,256
117,838
Capital expenditures (3)
$
56,211
$
30,344
$
87,354
$
181,613
$
271,851
Adjusted EBITDA (4)
$
30,171
$
70,043
$
71,984
$
277,149
$
438,234
Total Fleets at beginning of period (5)
23.0
23.0
22.0
22.0
19.0
Total Fleets at end of period (5)
23.0
23.0
22.0
23.0
22.0
Average Active Fleets (6)
23.0
23.0
22.0
22.8
21.3
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet (7)
$
5,204
$
12,082
$
12,981
$
12,156
$
20,574
Net income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stockholders per common share for the year ended December 31, 2018 does not include net income attributable to our predecessor, prior to corporate reorganization.
(2)
In accordance with U.S. GAAP, diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2019, exclude weighted average shares of Class B common stock (32,993), restricted shares (349) and restricted stock units (2,066) outstanding during the period. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, diluted weighted average common shares outstanding excludes the weighted average shares of Class B common stock (1,152) exchanged during the period. For the year ended December 31, 2019, diluted weighted average common shares outstanding excludes the weighted average shares of Class B common stock (9,057) exchanged during the period (share counts presented in 000’s).
(3)
Capital expenditures presented above are shown on an as incurred basis, including capital expenditures in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
(4)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables entitled “Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and Operational Measures” below.
(5)
Total Fleets represents the number of deployed and active fleets as of the designated date.
(6)
Average Active Fleets is calculated as the daily average of the number of active fleets for the period presented.
(7)
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA for the year, or respective quarter annualized, divided by the Average Active Fleets, as defined above.
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
112,690
$
103,312
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
252,910
247,961
Inventories
88,547
60,024
Prepaids and other current assets
34,827
49,924
Total current assets
488,974
461,221
Property and equipment, net
651,703
627,053
Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets
108,413
—
Other assets
34,339
28,227
Total assets
$
1,283,429
$
1,116,501
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
117,613
$
80,490
Accrued liabilities
108,954
138,861
Current portion of operating and finance lease liabilities
39,519
—
Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount
409
385
Total current liabilities
266,495
219,736
Long-term debt, net of discount
105,731
106,139
Long-term operating and finance lease liabilities
61,571
—
Deferred tax liability
19,659
32,994
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement
48,481
16,818
Total liabilities
501,937
375,687
Stockholders’ equity:
Common Stock
1,126
1,136
Additional paid in capital
410,596
312,659
Retained earnings
143,105
119,274
Total stockholders’ equity
554,827
433,069
Noncontrolling interest
226,665
307,745
Total Equity
781,492
740,814
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,283,429
$
1,116,501
$
(18,408
)
$
18,840
$
33,937
$
74,864
$
249,033
Depreciation and amortization
44,299
42,324
34,183
165,379
125,110
Interest expense, net
3,176
3,726
3,463
14,681
17,145
Income tax (benefit) expense
(3,095
)
4,004
4,147
14,052
40,385
EBITDA
$
25,972
$
68,894
$
75,730
$
268,976
$
431,673
Fleet start-up costs
1,787
1,273
1,227
4,519
10,069
Asset acquisition costs
—
—
635
—
632
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
1,359
(124
)
(5,608
)
2,601
(4,342
)
Bad debt reserve
1,053
—
—
1,053
—
Advisory services fees
—
—
—
—
202
Adjusted EBITDA
$
30,171
$
70,043
$
71,984
$
277,149
$
438,234
$
74,864
Add back: Income tax expense
14,052
Pre-tax net income
$
88,916
Total debt, net of discount
$
106,140
$
106,524
Total equity
781,492
740,814
Total Capital Employed
$
887,632
$
847,338
Average Capital Employed (1)
$
867,485
Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed (2)
10
%
(1)
Average Capital Employed is the simple average of Total Capital Employed as of December 31, 2019 and 2018.
(2)
Pre-tax Return on Capital Employed is the ratio of pre-tax net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 to Average Capital Employed.
