22:44 | 04.02.2021
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operational results.
Adjusted EBITDA2 of $58 million, which excludes stock based compensation of $17 million, and annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet of $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020
Revenue of $258 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a 75% increase from the third quarter
Net loss1 of $48 million, or $0.41 fully diluted loss per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020
Adjusted EBITDA2 of $7 million, which excludes stock based compensation of over $4 million, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020
Average active frac fleets increased to 15.8 in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 68% sequentially
Record sand volume pumped per fleet in the fourth quarter of 2020
Completed the acquisition of Schlumberger’s North American pressure pumping business, OneStim®, on December 31, 2020
Expect to maintain 30 frac fleets working in the first quarter of 2021, relatively flat with the fourth quarter of 2020 fleet count when combined with OneStim®
Additional frac fleet deployment in 2021 dependent on improved economics
“2020 was a year defined by adaptation in the face of adversity. We successfully navigated these challenges due to the unprecedented sacrifice and commitment of the Liberty family. We began the year with strong momentum in an already struggling frac market, but a collapse in oil demand resulting from the global pandemic became our new reality. The partnerships we have forged over the years allowed us to plan through the crisis. In April, we aligned our cost structure with our partners’ evolving activity levels while providing top tier performance with safety and efficiency. These decisive actions allowed us to hit our target set in April of positive cash flow during the last nine months of the 2020 pandemic crisis, and to set the stage for our future with the acquisition of OneStim®,” commented Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Wright continued, “We enter 2021 with a sense of resolve and determination to leverage a stronger business platform of unmatched technological advantages, highly complementary business lines and an invigorated team of professionals. We are motivated by the opportunities ahead of us and the trust of our customers. Our goal remains the same: developing and delivering next generation technologies and services for the sustainable development of unconventional energy resources. Our unique culture enables high quality services, ESG leadership and superior returns across cycles.”
The number of total marketable frac fleets has declined significantly as the pandemic accelerated the pace of rationalization and cannibalization of frac equipment. As customer demand is shifting towards next generation technologies that support their emissions and efficiency goals, attrition of older equipment is expected to continue. This supply shrinkage is a necessary part of moving the market towards balance. The current pricing dynamic remains challenging, but Liberty is having many productive discussions with customers to phase in modest price improvements throughout the year. Liberty was proactive in working with them as oil prices collapsed, and that partnership works both ways.
E&P operators are navigating through significant industry consolidation, a change in the political climate and a general commitment to flat production levels relative to 2020 exit rates. West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices have improved since dedicated fleet negotiations for 2021 started in the fall. We believe the frac market will experience flat to slightly rising demand for frac services in 2021, based on current visibility into customer plans. Public operator demand is expected to be relatively level loaded, whereas private operator demand is more likely to be back loaded. Against this backdrop, Liberty expects to maintain approximately 30 active frac fleets in the first quarter of 2021, with the potential of adding more fleets later in the year if the economics improve. Increased efficiencies that lower our cost of delivery coupled with a gradual, modest rise in frac pricing are the factors that can drive improved fleet profitability.
Commenting on the outlook, Mr. Wright stated, “As we enter our tenth year in operation, we are excited to lead a technology-driven structural change in the industry. We are uniquely focused on extracting significant value from our acquisition by bringing together two of the leading technology-centric service businesses in our industry and building for the future with ongoing technology alliance agreement with Schlumberger. The early response to our acquisition of OneStim® has been positive, as customers are finding value in our technology leadership as the industry transitions to harnessing knowledge and data to drive decisions. Invention and creativity take center stage in an industry at the precipice of change, and Liberty remains committed to the next decade of innovation, as we were in our first decade as a company.”
Net loss before incomes taxes totaled $192 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income before income taxes of $89 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Net loss before income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2020 included non-recurring transaction, severance and other costs of $21.1 million.
Net loss1 (after taxes) totaled $161 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income1 of $75 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA2 decreased to $58 million in the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $291 million in 2019. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active frac fleet decreased to $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $12.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Please refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a GAAP measure) in this earnings release.
Net loss before income taxes totaled $58 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net loss before income taxes of $59 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net loss before income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2020 included non-recurring transaction, severance and other costs of $9.4 million compared to $2.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Net loss1 (after taxes) totaled $48 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to net loss1 of $49 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA2 increased to $7 million from $1 million in the third quarter. Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per average active fleet increased to $1.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to $0.6 million in the third quarter. Please refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a GAAP measure) in this earnings release.
Fully diluted loss per share was $0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2020 equivalent to fully diluted loss per share of $0.41 for the third quarter of 2020.
Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Oilfield Services call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10151812. The replay will be available until February 12, 2021.
Net income/loss attributable to controlling and noncontrolling interests.
“Adjusted EBITDA” is not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). Please see the supplemental financial information in the table under “Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
$
257,586
$
147,495
$
397,971
$
965,787
$
1,990,346
Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately
236,510
139,237
344,430
857,981
1,621,180
General and administrative
20,114
17,307
26,210
84,098
97,589
Transaction, severance and other costs
9,395
2,609
—
21,061
—
Depreciation and amortization
45,826
44,496
44,299
180,084
165,379
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
109
(752)
1,359
(411)
2,601
Total operating expenses
311,954
202,897
416,298
1,142,813
1,886,749
Operating (loss) income
(54,368)
(55,402)
(18,327)
(177,026)
103,597
Interest expense, net
3,646
3,595
3,176
14,505
14,681
Net (loss) income before taxes
(58,014)
(58,997)
(21,503)
(191,531)
88,916
Income tax (benefit) expense
(9,783)
(9,972)
(3,095)
(30,857)
14,052
Net (loss) income
(48,231)
(49,025)
(18,408)
(160,674)
74,864
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(11,201)
(14,523)
(6,260)
(45,091)
35,861
Net (loss) income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stockholders
$
(37,030)
$
(34,502)
$
(12,148)
$
(115,583)
$
39,003
Net (loss) income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stockholders per common share:
Basic
$
(0.41)
$
(0.41)
$
(0.15)
$
(1.36)
$
0.54
Diluted
$
(0.41)
$
(0.41)
$
(0.15)
$
(1.36)
$
0.53
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
91,026
84,937
79,182
85,242
72,334
Diluted (1)
91,026
84,937
79,182
85,242
105,256
Capital expenditures (2)
$
23,961
$
12,281
$
56,211
$
82,414
$
181,613
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
7,124
$
1,396
$
33,770
$
57,899
$
290,741
Average Active Fleets (4)
15.8
9.4
23.0
13.2
22.8
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet (5)
$
1,789
$
589
$
5,825
$
4,386
$
12,752
In accordance with U.S. GAAP, diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended December 31, and September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, exclude weighted average shares of Class B common stock (21,970, 27,763, and 32,993, respectively), restricted shares (79, 235, and 349, respectively) and restricted stock units (2,507, 2,458, and 2,066, respectively) outstanding during the period. For the year ended December 31, 2020, diluted weighted average common shares outstanding excludes the weighted average shares of Class B common stock (27,427), restricted shares (207) and restricted stock units (2,460) outstanding during the period. For the year ended December 31, 2019, diluted weighted average common shares outstanding excludes the weighted average shares of Class B common stock (9,057) exchanged during the period (share counts presented in 000’s).
Capital expenditures presented above are shown on an as incurred basis, including capital expenditures in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables entitled “Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and Operational Measures” below.
Average Active Fleets is calculated as the daily average of the number of active fleets for the period presented.
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA for the year, or respective quarter annualized, divided by the Average Active Fleets, as defined above.
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
68,978
$
112,690
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
313,949
252,910
Inventories
118,568
88,547
Prepaids and other current assets
65,638
34,827
Total current assets
567,133
488,974
Property and equipment, net
1,120,950
651,703
Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets
114,611
108,413
Deferred tax asset
5,360
—
Other assets
81,888
34,339
Total assets
$
1,889,942
$
1,283,429
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
193,338
$
117,613
Accrued liabilities
118,383
108,954
Current portion of operating and finance lease liabilities
44,061
39,519
Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount
364
409
Total current liabilities
356,146
266,495
Long-term debt, net of discount
105,411
105,731
Long-term operating and finance lease liabilities
61,748
61,571
Deferred tax liability
—
19,659
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement
56,594
48,481
Total liabilities
579,899
501,937
Stockholders’ equity:
Common Stock
1,795
1,126
Additional paid in capital
1,125,554
410,596
Retained earnings
23,288
143,105
Total stockholders’ equity
1,150,637
554,827
Noncontrolling interest
159,406
226,665
Total Equity
1,310,043
781,492
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,889,942
$
1,283,429
In accordance with ASC Topic 805 – Business Combinations, an acquirer is allowed a period, referred to as the measurement period, in which to complete its accounting for the transaction. Such measurement period ends at the earliest date that the acquirer a) receives the information necessary or b) determines that it cannot obtain further information, and such period may not exceed one year. As the OneStim® transaction closed on December 31, 2020, the Company is in the process of completing the initial purchase price allocation. The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 reflects the Company’s current estimate of its initial purchase price allocation.
$
(48,231)
$
(49,025)
$
(18,408)
$
(160,674)
$
74,864
Depreciation and amortization
45,826
44,496
44,299
180,084
165,379
Interest expense, net
3,646
3,595
3,176
14,505
14,681
Income tax (benefit) expense
(9,783)
(9,972)
(3,095)
(30,857)
14,052
EBITDA
$
(8,542)
$
(10,906)
$
25,972
$
3,058
$
268,976
Stock based compensation expense
4,245
4,487
3,599
17,139
13,592
Fleet start-up and lay-down costs
1,718
5,958
1,787
12,175
4,519
Asset acquisition costs
6,997
1,500
—
8,497
—
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
109
(752)
1,359
(411)
2,601
Provision for credit losses
199
—
1,053
4,877
1,053
Non-recurring payroll expense
2,398
—
—
2,398
—
Severance and related costs
—
1,109
—
10,166
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
7,124
$
1,396
$
33,770
$
57,899
$
290,741
$
(160,674)
Add back: Income tax benefit
(30,857)
Pre-tax net loss
$
(191,531)
Capital Employed
Total debt, net of discount
$
105,775
$
106,140
Total equity
1,310,043
781,492
Total Capital Employed
$
1,415,818
$
887,632
Average Capital Employed (1)
$
1,151,725
Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed (2)
(17)
%
Average Capital Employed is the simple average of Total Capital Employed as of December 31, 2020 and 2019.
Pre-tax Return on Capital Employed is the ratio of pre-tax net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to Average Capital Employed.
