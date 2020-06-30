|
23:11 | 28.07.2020
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today second quarter 2020 financial and operational results.
Total liquidity was $207 million at the end of the second quarter 2020
Revenue of $88 million, net loss1 of $66 million, or $0.55 fully diluted loss per share, and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $(13) million including non-cash items of over $4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020
Reacted swiftly to unprecedented industry conditions by moving to a highly flexible variable operating cost structure aligned with frac activity, achieving over 40% sequential reduction in general and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation, and reducing 2020 capital expenditures target by approximately 50%
Pumped 97% of minutes in a day (1,399 minutes) on a plug and perf pad, a new Company record
“During the second quarter, Liberty continued to safely deliver exceptional service while taking steps to manage through an abrupt drop in completions activity across the industry due to global oil supply and demand shocks. In response to an unprecedented level of commodity price volatility during the second quarter, our top tier customers appropriately chose to curtail oil production and cease completions activity. We worked closely with our customers to evaluate forward business activity and implemented a clear plan to conserve cash, maintain liquidity and position the Company for strong performance in an eventual recovery. As earlier announced, we elected to reduce staffed frac fleets by approximately 50% to align with our customers’ activity plans towards year-end 2020. We also reduced our capital expenditures target, suspended our dividend, and continued to improve our cost structure to position the Company favorably for the long-term by exercising near term flexibility aimed at maintaining our balance sheet strength. Our Liberty family members have made unprecedented sacrifices given the challenges presented by the current market, and we thank all past and current Liberty employees for their contributions,” commented Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Wright continued, “These actions, coupled with outstanding operational performance, allowed us to deliver on our long-term strategic goals that recognize the importance of cash generation, disciplined capital allocation and a strong balance sheet. While our revenues declined to $88 million in the second quarter, and net loss1 was $66 million, or $0.55 per fully diluted share, we were able to generate significant free cash flow during the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA2, excluding non-cash items, was approximately $(8) million for the quarter. We ended the quarter with total liquidity of $207 million. Despite these extraordinary circumstances that our industry faces today, we remain focused on building long-term partnerships with the industry’s leading players and investing in technology to grow our competitive advantage, all with laser focus on safe and efficient operations. This was illustrated by setting new efficiency records in the quarter such as pumping 97% of the minutes in a day on a plug and perf pad, enabled by our onsite and logistics prowess and proprietary technologies.”
As operators look to the “other side,” a side where many operators and service providers will no longer exist, there is a heightened interest in best-in-class service quality, efficiency, safety and technology solutions that enable a better and more respected industry. Liberty is becoming a larger part of our top-tier customers’ anticipated business activity during the second half of 2020, as the innovative engineering Liberty brings to completions strategies and our environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) conscious approach to hydraulic fracturing have simply become more important. Using our proprietary database and analysis tools, our team is partnering with major Permian operators to evaluate completion practices and well-productivity to help drive economic improvements across the basin. We are also working together on rigorous design, analysis and implementation plans for our next generation frac fleets to continue raising the industry ESG bar.
Commenting on the outlook, Wright added, “Prior downturns in the oil and gas industry have tested and proved the resilience of Liberty’s strategy, and we believe this time is no different. Liberty developed a plan to navigate the downturn, with an eye toward our strategic principles, and we executed swiftly and decisively to position the Company well for the long-term.”
Wright continued, “Entering the second half of 2020, the foundation of a strong culture, coupled with technology and efficiency-centered competitive advantages, will allow us to continue a path towards expanding our deep-rooted customer relationships that we have cultivated over the years. We now expect a modest acceleration in activity during the third quarter, and we expect to have 10 to 12 frac fleets working in the fourth quarter of 2020 as customers look to utilize superior services in the current climate. We believe that we are significantly advantaged with a strong balance sheet, a high-quality service offering, low capital outlay and flexible cost structure that allow us to serve our customers through an impending recovery. As Sun-Tzu said over two millennia ago ‘In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity’.”
Net loss before income taxes totaled $77 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income before income taxes of $3 million for the first quarter of 2020.
Net loss1 (after taxes) totaled $66 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income1 of $2 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA2, which includes non-cash stock compensation expense, decreased 123% to $(13) million from $54 million in the first quarter. Please refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a GAAP measure) in this earnings release.
Fully diluted loss per share was $0.55 for the second quarter of 2020 compared to earnings of $0.02 for the first quarter of 2020.
Modest net-debt position at the end of the first quarter of 2020 swung to a $19 million net-cash position at the end of the second quarter.
1
Net income/loss attributable to controlling and noncontrolling interests.
2
“Adjusted EBITDA” is not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). Please see the supplemental financial information in the table under “Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join Liberty’s call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10137970. The replay will be available until August 5, 2020.
$
88,362
$
472,344
$
542,147
$
560,706
$
1,077,295
Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately
89,518
392,716
426,444
482,234
855,743
General and administrative
18,064
28,613
23,989
46,677
46,077
Severance and related costs
9,057
—
—
9,057
—
Depreciation and amortization
44,931
44,831
40,368
89,762
78,755
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
334
(102)
143
232
1,366
Total operating expenses
161,904
466,058
490,944
627,962
981,941
Operating (loss) income
(73,542)
6,286
51,203
(67,256)
95,354
Interest expense, net
3,656
3,608
3,597
7,264
7,779
Net (loss) income before taxes
(77,198)
2,678
47,606
(74,520)
87,575
Income tax (benefit) expense
(11,363)
261
7,083
(11,102)
13,143
Net (loss) income
(65,835)
2,417
40,523
(63,418)
74,432
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(20,064)
697
18,491
(19,367)
34,279
Net (loss) income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stockholders
$
(45,771)
$
1,720
$
22,032
$
(44,051)
$
40,153
Net (loss) income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stockholders per common share:
Basic
$
(0.55)
$
0.02
$
0.32
$
(0.53)
$
0.59
Diluted
$
(0.55)
$
0.02
$
0.32
$
(0.53)
$
0.58
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
83,292
81,651
68,404
82,472
67,918
Diluted (1)
83,292
114,952
114,338
82,472
114,277
Capital expenditures (2)
$
13,284
$
32,888
$
43,950
$
46,172
$
95,058
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
(12,566)
$
53,538
$
92,120
$
40,972
$
176,935
Average Active Fleets (4)
4.6
22.8
23.0
13.7
22.6
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet (5)
$
(10,957)
$
9,418
$
16,065
$
5,998
$
15,788
In accordance with U.S. GAAP, diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, exclude weighted average shares of Class B common stock (29,392 and 30,015, respectively), restricted shares (246 and 257, respectively) and restricted stock units (1,914 and 2,124, respectively) outstanding during the period.
(2)
Capital expenditures presented above are shown on an as incurred basis, including capital expenditures in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables entitled “Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and Operational Measures” below.
(4)
Average Active Fleets is calculated as the daily average of the number of active fleets for the period presented.
(5)
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA for the respective quarter, or six month period, annualized, divided by the Average Active Fleets, as defined above.
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
124,504
$
112,690
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
68,519
252,910
Inventories
81,167
88,547
Prepaids and other current assets
25,500
34,827
Total current assets
299,690
488,974
Property and equipment, net
613,136
651,703
Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets
107,590
108,413
Other assets
30,704
34,339
Total assets
$
1,051,120
$
1,283,429
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
27,381
$
117,613
Accrued liabilities
36,858
108,954
Current portion of operating and finance lease liabilities
36,360
39,519
Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount
353
409
Total current liabilities
100,952
266,495
Long-term debt, net of discount
105,596
105,731
Long-term operating and finance lease liabilities
64,050
61,571
Deferred tax liability
14,887
19,659
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement
45,678
48,481
Total liabilities
331,163
501,937
Stockholders’ equity:
Common Stock
1,129
1,126
Additional paid in capital
435,885
410,596
Retained earnings
94,817
143,105
Total stockholders’ equity
531,831
554,827
Noncontrolling interest
188,126
226,665
Total equity
719,957
781,492
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,051,120
$
1,283,429
$
(65,835)
$
2,417
$
40,523
$
(63,418)
$
74,432
Depreciation and amortization
44,931
44,831
40,368
89,762
78,755
Interest expense, net
3,656
3,608
3,597
7,264
7,779
Income tax (benefit) expense
(11,363)
261
7,083
(11,102)
13,143
EBITDA
$
(28,611)
$
51,117
$
91,571
$
22,506
$
174,109
Fleet start-up and lay-down costs
4,499
—
406
4,499
1,460
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
334
(102)
143
232
1,366
Provision for credit losses
2,155
2,523
—
4,678
—
Severance and related costs
9,057
—
—
9,057
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(12,566)
$
53,538
$
92,120
$
40,972
$
176,935
$
(62,986)
Add back: Income tax benefit
(10,193)
Pre-tax net loss
$
(73,179)
Capital Employed
Total debt, net of discount
$
105,949
$
106,772
Total equity
719,957
792,446
Total Capital Employed
$
825,906
$
899,218
Average Capital Employed (1)
$
862,562
Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed (2)
(8)
%
(1)
Average Capital Employed is the simple average of Total Capital Employed as of June 30, 2020 and 2019.
(2)
Pre-tax Return on Capital Employed is the ratio of pre-tax net (loss) income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 to Average Capital Employed.
