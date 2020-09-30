|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 27.10.2020
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today third quarter 2020 financial and operational results.
Net loss1 of $49 million, or $0.41 fully diluted loss per share, and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $(3) million including non-cash items of over $4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020
Expect greater than 20% sequential growth in average active frac fleets in the fourth quarter of 2020
Total liquidity was $154 million including ABL availability as of the September 30, 2020 borrowing base
Expect to complete the acquisition of Schlumberger’s North American pressure pumping business, OneStim®, towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2020
“As our industry emerges from the depths of the downturn, our third quarter results showcase an endorsement from our customers of our high-quality service and technology offerings. Our business expanded with top tier customers during the third quarter, and we entered a major gas basin, the Haynesville Shale, with an existing customer. The completions activity rebound is modestly ahead of the pace we expected earlier this year. Revenues increased to $147 million in the third quarter and Adjusted EBITDA2, excluding non-cash items, was approximately $1 million for the quarter. Total liquidity was $154 million, with no borrowings drawn on our ABL facility. The past six months have been a testing time for our industry and the world. I am proud of the strength and tenacity that the Liberty family has demonstrated throughout this period of volatility,” commented Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Wright continued, “During the third quarter, we also announced an agreement to acquire Schlumberger’s North American pressure pumping and related businesses, OneStim®, marking a transformative change for Liberty and the oilfield services industry. Our customer base has undergone a similar change, with several sizeable consolidations amongst exploration and production (“E&P”) operators announced recently. Adding the OneStim® business to Liberty’s industry leading platform accelerates our ability to support our customers in the next stage of the shale revolution. Liberty continues our track record of countercyclical investing and delivering superior returns.”
Against this backdrop, E&P operators are focused on capital discipline and returns. Efficiency, safety and quality from service companies are central to achieving these goals. Liberty’s superior service offering is driving increased interest from operators with environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) compliant objectives together with the ever-present demand for higher productivity and efficiency.
Commenting on the outlook, Wright stated, “With our pending acquisition of OneStim®, Liberty will have unmatched technological advantages, scale, vertical integration, balance sheet strength, and a best-in-class team positioned to unlock shareholder value from these assets. We aim to employ the same principles we successfully executed with our acquisition of Sanjel assets during the 2015 to 2016 downturn: maintain our culture of innovation and excellence, grow market share, and invest in technology systems that benefit us and our customers. Opportunities emerge during challenging times, and we believe the addition of OneStim® positions us well entering the next phase of our journey as a company.”
Wright continued, “In the fourth quarter we anticipate average active fleets, excluding the OneStim® acquisition, will increase greater than 20% from 9.4 average fleets working in the third quarter. Our progress is a testament to the focus and ingenuity of our team during a volatile time, and we thank their commitment to driving significant improvement across all facets of our organization: efficiency, safety, culture, operations, and ESG technologies. It is this perseverance and enthusiasm that sets the stage for Liberty to execute in 2021.”
Net loss before income taxes totaled $59 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $77 million for the second quarter of 2020.
Net loss1 (after taxes) totaled $49 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $66 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA2, which includes non-cash stock compensation expense, increased 75% to $(3) million from $(13) million in the second quarter. Please refer to the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to net income (a GAAP measure) in this earnings release.
Fully diluted loss per share was $0.41 for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.55 for the second quarter of 2020.
Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join Liberty’s call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10137977. The replay will be available until November 4, 2020.
1
Net income/loss attributable to controlling and noncontrolling interests.
2
“Adjusted EBITDA” is not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). Please see the supplemental financial information in the table under “Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
$
147,495
$
88,362
$
515,079
$
708,201
$
1,592,374
Costs of services, excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately
139,237
89,518
421,007
621,471
1,276,750
General and administrative
18,807
18,064
25,302
65,484
71,379
Severance and related costs
1,109
9,057
—
10,166
—
Depreciation and amortization
44,496
44,931
42,324
134,258
121,079
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
(752
)
334
(124
)
(520
)
1,242
Total operating expenses
202,897
161,904
488,509
830,859
1,470,450
Operating (loss) income
(55,402
)
(73,542
)
26,570
(122,658
)
121,924
Interest expense, net
3,595
3,656
3,726
10,859
11,505
Net (loss) income before taxes
(58,997
)
(77,198
)
22,844
(133,517
)
110,419
Income tax (benefit) expense
(9,972
)
(11,363
)
4,004
(21,074
)
17,147
Net (loss) income
(49,025
)
(65,835
)
18,840
(112,443
)
93,272
Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
(14,523
)
(20,064
)
7,842
(33,890
)
42,121
Net (loss) income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stockholders
$
(34,502
)
$
(45,771
)
$
10,998
$
(78,553
)
$
51,151
Net (loss) income attributable to Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stockholders per common share:
Basic
$
(0.41
)
$
(0.55
)
$
0.15
$
(0.94
)
$
0.73
Diluted
$
(0.41
)
$
(0.55
)
$
0.15
$
(0.94
)
$
0.71
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
84,937
83,292
74,173
83,299
70,026
Diluted (1)
84,937
83,292
113,064
83,299
109,006
Capital expenditures (2)
$
12,281
$
13,284
$
30,344
$
58,453
$
125,402
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
$
(3,091
)
$
(12,566
)
$
70,043
$
37,881
$
246,978
Average Active Fleets (4)
9.4
4.6
23.0
12.3
22.8
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet (5)
$
(1,305
)
$
(10,957
)
$
12,082
$
4,103
$
14,482
(1)
In accordance with U.S. GAAP, diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for the three months ended September 30 and June 30, 2020, and nine months ended September 30, 2020, exclude weighted average shares of Class B common stock (27,763, 29,392 and 29,259, respectively), restricted shares (235, 246 and 250, respectively) and restricted stock units (2,458, 1,914 and 2,276, respectively) outstanding during the period.
(2)
Capital expenditures presented above are shown on an as incurred basis, including capital expenditures in accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
(3)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the tables entitled “Reconciliation and Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial and Operational Measures” below.
(4)
Average Active Fleets is calculated as the daily average of the number of active fleets for the period presented.
(5)
Annualized Adjusted EBITDA per Average Active Fleet is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA for the respective quarter, or nine month period, annualized, divided by the Average Active Fleets, as defined above.
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
84,819
$
112,690
Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
144,405
252,910
Inventories
76,989
88,547
Prepaids and other current assets
31,431
34,827
Total current assets
337,644
488,974
Property and equipment, net
582,865
651,703
Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets
109,050
108,413
Other assets
29,188
34,339
Total assets
$
1,058,747
$
1,283,429
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
70,009
$
117,613
Accrued liabilities
54,027
108,954
Current portion of operating and finance lease liabilities
41,621
39,519
Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount
358
409
Total current liabilities
166,015
266,495
Long-term debt, net of discount
105,504
105,731
Long-term operating and finance lease liabilities
60,748
61,571
Deferred tax liability
2,673
19,659
Payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement
47,512
48,481
Total liabilities
382,452
501,937
Stockholders’ equity:
Common Stock
1,130
1,126
Additional paid in capital
446,155
410,596
Retained earnings
60,317
143,105
Total stockholders’ equity
507,602
554,827
Non-controlling interest
168,693
226,665
Total equity
676,295
781,492
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,058,747
$
1,283,429
$
(49,025
)
$
(65,835
)
$
18,840
$
(112,443
)
$
93,272
Depreciation and amortization
44,496
44,931
42,324
134,258
121,079
Interest expense, net
3,595
3,656
3,726
10,859
11,505
Income tax (benefit) expense
(9,972
)
(11,363
)
4,004
(21,074
)
17,147
EBITDA
$
(10,906
)
$
(28,611
)
$
68,894
$
11,600
$
243,003
Fleet start-up and lay-down costs
5,958
4,499
1,273
10,457
2,733
Asset acquisition costs
1,500
—
—
1,500
—
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
(752
)
334
(124
)
(520
)
1,242
Provision for credit losses
—
2,155
—
4,678
—
Severance and related costs
1,109
9,057
—
10,166
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(3,091
)
$
(12,566
)
$
70,043
$
37,881
$
246,978
$
(130,851
)
Add back: Income tax benefit
(24,169
)
Pre-tax net loss
$
(155,020
)
Capital Employed
Total debt, net of discount
$
105,862
$
106,238
Total equity
676,295
803,465
Total Capital Employed
$
782,157
$
909,703
Average Capital Employed (1)
$
845,930
Pre-Tax Return on Capital Employed (2)
(18
)%
(1)
Average Capital Employed is the simple average of Total Capital Employed as of September 30, 2020 and 2019.
(2)
Pre-tax Return on Capital Employed is the ratio of pre-tax net loss for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 to Average Capital Employed.
