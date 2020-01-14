|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:45 | 15.01.2020
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2019 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 after the market closes. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00AM Mountain Time (10:00AM Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Presenting the Company’s results will be Chris Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Ron Gusek, President and Michael Stock, Chief Financial Officer.
Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial (833) 255-2827, or for international callers, (412) 902-6704. Participants should ask to join the Liberty Oilfield Services call. A live webcast will be available at http://investors.libertyfrac.com. The webcast can be accessed for 90 days following the call. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529, or for international callers (412) 317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10133479. The replay will be available until February 13, 2020.
