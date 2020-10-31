|
22:01 | 09.06.2020
Limoneira Company Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq:LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended April 30, 2020.
Mr. Edwards continued, “During the past few weeks of our third quarter of fiscal year 2020, we are continuing to experience strong volume in grocery retail and beginning to see a slow improvement in foodservice as certain states begin to open restaurants and bars on a limited basis. Given the economic uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we took actions to improve our current liquidity position, including selling our position in Calavo stock, repurposing certain agriculture acreage, temporarily postponing non-essential capital expenditures, reducing operating costs, increasing our revolving line of credit and substantially reducing discretionary spending.”
Agribusiness revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 includes $25.3 million in fresh lemon sales, compared to $26.3 million of fresh lemon sales during the same period of fiscal year 2019, with the decrease primarily the result of lower prices partially offset by an increase in volume of fresh lemons. Sales of $2.3 million by Trapani Fresh on 143,000 cartons of fresh lemons offset the decrease in revenues in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. Approximately 1,475,000 cartons of fresh lemons were sold in aggregate during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 at a $17.14 average price per carton compared to approximately 1,300,000 cartons sold at a $20.26 average price per carton during the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The Company recognized $2.0 million of avocado revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to minimal avocado revenue of $0.5 million in the same period last fiscal year. Approximately 1.2 million pounds of avocados were sold during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 at a $1.64 average price per pound, compared to approximately 0.4 million pounds sold at a $1.27 average price per pound during the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.
The Company recognized $2.7 million of orange revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to $2.0 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019, attributable to higher prices of oranges partially offset by a decrease in volume. Approximately 356,000 cartons of oranges were sold during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 at a $7.49 average price per carton, compared to approximately 361,000 cartons sold at a $5.52 average price per carton during the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Specialty citrus and other crop revenues were $1.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to $1.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of a decrease in volume partially offset by higher prices of specialty citrus.
Total costs and expenses for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 decreased to $42.4 million, compared to $43.0 million in the second quarter of last fiscal year. The second quarter of fiscal year 2020 decrease in operating expenses was primarily attributable to decreases in agribusiness costs and expenses. Costs associated with agribusiness include packing costs, harvest costs, growing costs, costs related to the fruit procured and sold for third-party growers and depreciation and amortization expense.
Operating loss for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $2.8 million, compared to a loss of $1.0 million in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.
Net loss applicable to common stock, after preferred dividends, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $5.0 million, compared to net income of $2.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Net loss per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020 was $0.29 compared to net income per diluted share of $0.15 for the same period of fiscal year 2019.
Excluding the loss (gain) on stock in Calavo Growers, Inc. (“Calavo”), non-cash equity in loss (earnings) of Limoneira Lewis Community Builders, LLC (“LLCB”) and loss on asset disposals, adjusted net loss applicable to common stock was $1.4 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to second quarter of fiscal year 2019 adjusted net loss applicable to common stock of $1.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA was break-even in the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, compared to a gain of $0.8 million in the same period of fiscal year 2019. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income is provided at the end of this release.
Excluding the loss (gain) on stock in Calavo, non-cash equity in loss (earnings) of LLCB and loss on asset disposals for the first six months of fiscal year 2020, adjusted net loss applicable to common stock was $6.6 million compared to adjusted net loss applicable to common stock of $3.6 million for the same period in fiscal year 2019. Excluding the loss (gain) on stock in Calavo, non-cash equity in loss (earnings) of LLCB and loss on asset disposals in the first six months of 2020, adjusted net loss per diluted share was $0.37 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.21 for the same period in fiscal year 2019, based on approximately 17.6 million and 17.5 million, respectively, weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
Long-term debt as of April 30, 2020 was $124.3 million, compared to $105.9 million at the end of fiscal year 2019.
In March 2020, the Company sold its 200,000 remaining shares of Calavo common stock for a total of $11.0 million, recognizing a loss of $6.3 million, which is included in other (expense) income in the consolidated statements of operations.
In the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its Sevilla property for $2.7 million. After transaction and other costs, the Company expects to receive proceeds of approximately $2.6 million and recognize an immaterial gain upon closing. At April 30, 2020, the $2.5 million carrying value of the property was classified as held for sale and included in prepaid expenses and other current assets.
Limoneira’s retail food and club grocery business has performed significantly better than expectations during this period, however this has been more than offset by a decline in its foodservice business from closures of full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants and bar business due to COVID-19.
The decline in demand for our products during the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, which we believe was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, negatively impacted our sales and profitability for the second quarter of 2020. The duration of these trends and the magnitude of such impacts cannot be estimated at this time, as they are affected by a number of factors, many of which are outside management’s control. Although subject to unforeseen changes that may arise as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we currently expect record lemon volumes for fiscal year 2020 and improvement in adjusted EBITDA during the second half of 2020. We saw improved sell-through results during the month of May compared to March and April due to seasonality as well as foodservice businesses beginning to open in certain areas of the United States.
($ in thousands, except share amounts)
Current assets:
Cash
$
1,264
$
616
Accounts receivable, net
20,659
15,114
Cultural costs
4,161
7,223
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,291
8,153
Receivables/other from related parties
6,276
2,985
Income taxes receivable
5,906
979
Total current assets
49,557
35,070
Property, plant and equipment, net
246,721
248,114
Real estate development
19,361
17,602
Equity in investments
60,413
58,223
Investment in Calavo Growers, Inc.
—
17,346
Goodwill
1,523
1,839
Intangible assets, net
11,682
12,407
Other assets
9,403
9,266
Total assets
$
398,660
$
399,867
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
10,451
$
4,974
Growers payable
5,629
14,500
Accrued liabilities
6,503
8,261
Payables to related parties
3,819
906
Current portion of long-term debt
3,045
3,023
Total current liabilities
29,447
31,664
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, less current portion
124,294
105,892
Deferred income taxes
22,160
24,346
Other long-term liabilities
6,109
5,467
Total liabilities
182,010
167,369
Commitments and contingencies
Series B Convertible Preferred Stock – $100.00 par value (50,000 shares authorized: 14,790 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2019) (8.75% coupon rate)
1,479
1,479
Series B-2 Convertible Preferred Stock – $100.00 par value (10,000 shares authorized: 9,300 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2019) (4% dividend rate on liquidation value of $1,000 per share)
9,331
9,331
Stockholders’ equity:
Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock – $0.01 par value (20,000 shares authorized: zero issued or outstanding at April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2019)
—
—
Common Stock – $0.01 par value (39,000,000 shares authorized: 17,857,707 and 17,756,180 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2020 and October 31, 2019, respectively)
179
178
Additional paid-in capital
161,227
160,254
Retained earnings
38,850
53,089
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,806
)
(7,255
)
Noncontrolling interest
14,390
15,422
Total stockholders’ equity
205,840
221,688
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
398,660
$
399,867
($ in thousands, except share amounts)
Agribusiness
$
38,439
$
40,823
$
78,922
$
81,623
Other
1,132
1,212
2,305
2,430
Total net revenues
39,571
42,035
81,227
84,053
Costs and expenses:
Agribusiness
35,949
37,078
78,492
75,994
Other operations
1,117
1,119
2,386
2,226
Selling, general and administrative
5,338
4,843
11,648
9,858
Total costs and expenses
42,404
43,040
92,526
88,078
Operating loss
(2,833
)
(1,005
)
(11,299
)
(4,025
)
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(1,052
)
(686
)
(997
)
(539
)
Equity in (loss) earnings of investments
(371
)
1,927
(491
)
1,969
(Loss) gain on stock in Calavo Growers, Inc.
(4,275
)
3,612
(6,299
)
(298
)
Other (loss) income, net
(280
)
56
235
360
Total other (expense) income
(5,978
)
4,909
(7,552
)
1,492
(Loss) income before income tax benefit (provision)
(8,811
)
3,904
(18,851
)
(2,533
)
Income tax benefit (provision)
3,505
(1,084
)
6,641
677
Net (loss) income
(5,306
)
2,820
(12,210
)
(1,856
)
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
423
(5
)
900
(22
)
Net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company
(4,883
)
2,815
(11,310
)
(1,878
)
Preferred dividends
(126
)
(126
)
(251
)
(251
)
Net (loss) income attributable to common stock
$
(5,009
)
$
2,689
$
(11,561
)
$
(2,129
)
Basic net (loss) income per common share
$
(0.29
)
$
0.15
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.12
)
Diluted net (loss) income per common share
$
(0.29
)
$
0.15
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.12
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic
17,634,000
17,554,000
17,602,000
17,516,000
Weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted
17,634,000
18,225,000
17,602,000
17,516,000
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are summarized and reconciled to net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company, which management considers to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as follows (in thousands):
$
(4,883
)
$
2,815
$
(11,310
)
$
(1,878
)
Interest expense, net
1,052
686
997
539
Income tax (benefit) provision
(3,505
)
1,084
(6,641
)
(677
)
Depreciation and amortization
2,433
2,121
4,998
4,247
EBITDA
(4,903
)
6,706
(11,956
)
2,231
Loss (gain) on stock in Calavo Growers, Inc.
4,275
(3,612
)
6,299
298
LLCB loss (earnings) in equity investment
116
(2,270
)
61
(2,270
)
Loss on asset disposals
514
—
514
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2
$
824
$
(5,082
)
$
259
$
(4,883
)
$
2,815
$
(11,310
)
$
(1,878
)
Preferred dividends and effect of unvested, restricted stock
(143
)
(142
)
(285
)
(284
)
Net loss for basic EPS
(5,026
)
2,673
(11,595
)
(2,162
)
Loss (gain) on stock in Calavo (net of tax)
3,129
(2,608
)
4,611
219
LLCB loss (earnings) in equity investment (net of tax)
85
(1,639
)
45
(1,664
)
Loss on asset disposals (net of tax)
376
—
376
—
Adjusted net loss attributable to Limoneira Company
$
(1,436
)
$
(1,574
)
$
(6,563
)
$
(3,607
)
Adjusted net loss for diluted EPS
$
(1,436
)
$
(1,574
)
$
(6,563
)
$
(3,607
)
Basic net (loss) income per common share
$
(0.29
)
$
0.15
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.12
)
Diluted net (loss) income per common share
$
(0.29
)
$
0.15
$
(0.66
)
$
(0.12
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic
17,634,000
17,554,000
17,602,000
17,516,000
Weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted
17,634,000
18,225,000
17,602,000
17,516,000
Basic net loss per common share
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.21
)
Diluted net loss per common share
$
(0.08
)
$
(0.09
)
$
(0.37
)
$
(0.21
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic
17,634,000
17,554,000
17,602,000
17,516,000
Weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted
17,634,000
17,554,000
17,602,000
17,516,000
Supplemental Information
$
28,715
$
3,883
$
—
$
2,022
$
3,819
$
38,439
Intersegment revenue
—
8,454
(8,454
)
—
—
—
Total net revenues
28,715
12,337
(8,454
)
2,022
3,819
38,439
Costs and expenses
26,961
10,328
(8,454
)
1,561
3,393
33,789
Depreciation and amortization
—
—
—
—
—
2,160
Operating income
$
1,754
$
2,009
$
—
$
461
$
426
$
2,490
$
32,428
$
3,954
$
—
$
540
$
3,901
$
40,823
Intersegment revenue
—
8,157
(8,157
)
—
—
—
Total net revenues
32,428
12,111
(8,157
)
540
3,901
40,823
Costs and expenses
27,915
10,664
(8,157
)
921
3,875
35,218
Depreciation and amortization
—
—
—
—
—
1,860
Operating income (loss)
$
4,513
$
1,447
$
—
$
(381
)
$
26
$
3,745
Cartons sold
1,475
1,300
Acres harvested
4,100
3,800
Revenue
$
12,337
$
12,111
Limoneira cartons sold
529
530
Direct Costs
10,328
10,664
Third-party grower cartons sold
803
770
Operating income
$
2,009
$
1,447
Average price per carton
$
17.14
$
20.26
Argentina:
Acres harvested
1,200
—
Pounds sold
1,233
388
Cartons sold
143
—
Average price per pound
$
1.64
$
1.27
Average price per carton
$
16.08
$
—
$
3,900
$
4,000
Orange cartons sold
356
361
Lemon by-product sales
$
1,600
$
4,300
Average price per carton
$
7.49
$
5.52
Other lemon sales
$
1,900
$
1,800
Specialty citrus cartons sold
125
272
Chilean/Argentina lemon sales
$
900
$
1,000
Average price per carton
$
9.22
$
7.02
Packing costs
$
11,131
$
10,664
Harvest costs
4,604
4,672
Growing costs
6,812
6,665
Third-party grower costs
11,242
13,217
Depreciation and amortization
2,160
1,860
Agribusiness costs and expenses
$
35,949
$
37,078
