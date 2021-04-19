14:30 | 27.12.2021

Limoneira to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on January 10, 2022

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, announced today it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, on Monday, January 10, 2022, after the market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on January 10, 2022, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, January 24, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S., or (412) 317-6671 from international locations; passcode is 13724564. There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s web site at www.limoneira.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 128-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (lē moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,400 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211227005005/en/