22:05 | 06.01.2020
Limoneira to Present at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference
Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a
diversified citrus packing, selling and marketing company with related
agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today
announced that Harold Edwards, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer,
and Mark Palamountain, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be
presenting at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 13-15,
2020, at the JW Marriot Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.
The Limoneira investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January
14, 2020, at 1:30 pm ET. The presentation will be webcast live and
archived at www.limoneira.com.
Visitors to the website should select the “Investor” tab and navigate to
the “Events & Presentations” section to access the webcast.
About Limoneira Company
Limoneira Company, a 126-year-old international agribusiness
headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the
premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (pronounced lē
mon΄âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,700 acres of rich
agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights
in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading
producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops
that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company,
visit www.limoneira.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005921/en/