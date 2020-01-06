22:05 | 06.01.2020

Limoneira to Present at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a

diversified citrus packing, selling and marketing company with related

agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today

announced that Harold Edwards, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer,

and Mark Palamountain, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be

presenting at the 22nd Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 13-15,

2020, at the JW Marriot Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The Limoneira investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January

14, 2020, at 1:30 pm ET. The presentation will be webcast live and

archived at www.limoneira.com.

Visitors to the website should select the “Investor” tab and navigate to

the “Events & Presentations” section to access the webcast.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 126-year-old international agribusiness

headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the

premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (pronounced lē

mon΄âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,700 acres of rich

agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights

in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading

producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops

that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company,

visit www.limoneira.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005921/en/