|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 27.12.2021
Limoneira to Present at the 24th Annual ICR Conference
Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 24th Annual ICR Conference, to be held January 10-12, 2022, at the JW Marriot Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.
The Limoneira investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 1:30 pm ET. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at www.limoneira.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investor” tab and navigate to the “Events & Presentations” section to access the webcast.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer