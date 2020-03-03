|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:30 | 03.03.2020
Limoneira to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference
Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference, to be held March 15-17, 2020, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.
The Limoneira investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm PT. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at www.limoneira.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investor” tab and navigate to the “Events & Presentations” section to access the webcast.
