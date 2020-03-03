ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:30 | 03.03.2020
Limoneira to Present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference

Limoneira Company (the “Company” or “Limoneira”) (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today announced that Harold Edwards, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Palamountain, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference, to be held March 15-17, 2020, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.

The Limoneira investor presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 2:00 pm PT. The presentation will be webcast live and archived at www.limoneira.com. Visitors to the website should select the “Investor” tab and navigate to the “Events & Presentations” section to access the webcast.
About Limoneira Company
Limoneira Company, a 126-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (pronounced lē mon΄âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 15,700 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties, and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005008/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

14:38 Uhr | 03.03.2020
ROUNDUP: CDU-Vorsitzbewerber ...

14:36 Uhr | 03.03.2020
VIRUS: Berlins Bürgermeister ...

14:34 Uhr | 03.03.2020
Aktien Frankfurt: Angezählter Dax ...

14:24 Uhr | 03.03.2020
ROUNDUP 2: Beiersdorf erwartet ...

14:20 Uhr | 03.03.2020
VIRUS/EU-Kommission: 90 Millionen ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer