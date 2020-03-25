|
Lindsay Corporation Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced it plans to release financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended February 29, 2020, before the market opens on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Management, including Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Interested investors may pre-register for the teleconference at the following link: http://dpregister.com/10140949. Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder, dial-in number and PIN that allows immediate access to the call on April 7, 2020.
Participants who do not wish to pre-register may dial (833) 535-2202 (U.S.), or (412) 902-6745 (international) and request the Lindsay Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.lindsay.com. Replays of the conference call will remain on our website until the next quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management’s formal presentation, which will also be accessible via the Company’s website.
