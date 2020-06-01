|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 01.06.2020
Lindsay Corporation to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Ketcham, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference, being held June 8-10, 2020. Management will participate in a fireside chat on June 8 at 8:40 a.m. ET and will host one-on-one calls with investors throughout the day.
Management’s fireside chat presentation will be webcast and available for live viewing on the investor relations section of the company’s website, www.lindsay.com.
