4:00 | 07.11.2020

Liner Hanger Systems Market Size to Grow Almost 224 Million During 2020-2024 | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the liner hanger systems market and it is poised to grow by USD 223.93 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005409/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Liner Hanger Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the liner hanger systems market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Onshore.

What are the major trends in the market?

Increase in oil and gas E&P activities.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 1% during 2020-2024.

Who are the top players in the market?

Allamon Tool Company Inc., Baker Hughes Co., DEW Wartungs und Reparatur GmbH, Dril-Quip Inc., Halliburton Co., Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc are the top players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by global growth in liquid fuel consumption. However, cessation of World Bank funding for E&P activities might hamper growth.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Allamon Tool Company Inc., Baker Hughes Co., DEW Wartungs und Reparatur GmbH, Dril-Quip Inc., Halliburton Co., Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Packers Plus Energy Services Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the global growth in liquid fuel consumption will offer immense growth opportunities, cessation of World Bank funding for E&P activities is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this liner hanger systems market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio’s custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.Liner Hanger Systems Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Liner Hanger Systems Market is segmented as below: Application Onshore Offshore Geography North America APAC MEA Europe South America To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43939Liner Hanger Systems Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The liner hanger systems market report covers the following areas: Liner Hanger Systems Market Size Liner Hanger Systems Market Trends Liner Hanger Systems Market Industry Analysis This study identifies the increase in oil and gas E&P activities as one of the prime reasons driving the Liner Hanger Systems Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformLiner Hanger Systems Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist liner hanger systems market growth during the next five years Estimation of the liner hanger systems market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the liner hanger systems market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of liner hanger systems market vendors

Table of Contents:Executive SummaryMarket Landscape

Market ecosystem Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition Market segment analysis Market size 2019 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments Comparison by Application Onshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Offshore – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison North America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity by geography Market drivers Market challenges Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview Vendor landscape Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered Market positioning of vendors Allamon Tool Company Inc. Baker Hughes Co. DEW Wartungs und Reparatur GmbH Dril-Quip Inc. Halliburton Co. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. National Oilwell Varco Inc. Packers Plus Energy Services Inc. Schlumberger Ltd. Weatherford International Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report Currency conversion rates for US$ Research methodology List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005409/en/