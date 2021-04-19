|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:07 | 19.10.2021
Lithion Recycling, Inc. and Call2Recycle Partner to Power Electric Vehicle Battery Logistics and Recycling
Innovators of a cost efficient and sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, Lithion Recycling, Inc., and Call2Recycle, a North American leader in battery collection and recycling, are pleased to announce a signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on providing a turnkey full-service management solution for safe and efficient recycling of Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries.
The combination of Lithion’s patented and innovative hydrometallurgical battery recycling process and Call2Recycle’s existing North American collection, transportation and logistics network will make this an ideal comprehensive, whole industry solution. Various clients within the EV sector, whether at the dealer level, manufacturing or dismantling, will benefit tremendously from this arrangement. In addition to transportation and recycling, the full-service solution explores safety and compliance, training, container arrangement, tracking and storage capability services.
“We have heard from vehicle and EV battery manufacturers that a combination of battery recycling innovation and the logistics expertise of managing the flow of these end of service batteries and the scrap material from the manufacturing process is the ultimate win. That is why we are proud to expand our relationship with Call2Recycle. Together, our organizations will be able to provide a best-in-class, full-service solution and fill an important need for the industry, ultimately making it easier to contribute to the circular economy.” – Benoit Couture, President and CEO of Lithion Recycling, Inc.
“Our organization has a solid track-record of managing the end-of-life logistics process and recycling of household and e-Mobility batteries in a regulatory compliant manner, and we are excited to augment our full-service management capabilities to the EV sector. This industry is growing at a tremendous pace and by collaborating with Lithion we feel our mutual expertise is stronger together.” – Joe Zenobio, Call2Recycle Canada’s President.
“The rapid adoption of EVs across North America creates new challenges and opportunities to encourage safe and responsible end-of-life management of those batteries. The agreement with Lithion will set the formal foundation for Call2Recycle’s expansion into electric vehicle battery logistics.” – Leo Raudys, Call2Recycle U.S. CEO and President.
During the coming year, the two organizations will explore opportunities for efficient integration for their respective services to collect, transport and recycle batteries from the EV industry across North America.
