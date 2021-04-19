16:07 | 19.10.2021

Lithion Recycling, Inc. and Call2Recycle Partner to Power Electric Vehicle Battery Logistics and Recycling

Innovators of a cost efficient and sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, Lithion Recycling, Inc., and Call2Recycle, a North American leader in battery collection and recycling, are pleased to announce a signed memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on providing a turnkey full-service management solution for safe and efficient recycling of Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries. The combination of Lithion’s patented and innovative hydrometallurgical battery recycling process and Call2Recycle’s existing North American collection, transportation and logistics network will make this an ideal comprehensive, whole industry solution. Various clients within the EV sector, whether at the dealer level, manufacturing or dismantling, will benefit tremendously from this arrangement. In addition to transportation and recycling, the full-service solution explores safety and compliance, training, container arrangement, tracking and storage capability services. “We have heard from vehicle and EV battery manufacturers that a combination of battery recycling innovation and the logistics expertise of managing the flow of these end of service batteries and the scrap material from the manufacturing process is the ultimate win. That is why we are proud to expand our relationship with Call2Recycle. Together, our organizations will be able to provide a best-in-class, full-service solution and fill an important need for the industry, ultimately making it easier to contribute to the circular economy.” – Benoit Couture, President and CEO of Lithion Recycling, Inc. “Our organization has a solid track-record of managing the end-of-life logistics process and recycling of household and e-Mobility batteries in a regulatory compliant manner, and we are excited to augment our full-service management capabilities to the EV sector. This industry is growing at a tremendous pace and by collaborating with Lithion we feel our mutual expertise is stronger together.” – Joe Zenobio, Call2Recycle Canada’s President. “The rapid adoption of EVs across North America creates new challenges and opportunities to encourage safe and responsible end-of-life management of those batteries. The agreement with Lithion will set the formal foundation for Call2Recycle’s expansion into electric vehicle battery logistics.” – Leo Raudys, Call2Recycle U.S. CEO and President. During the coming year, the two organizations will explore opportunities for efficient integration for their respective services to collect, transport and recycle batteries from the EV industry across North America.

About Lithion Recycling, Inc.:

Lithion Recycling has developed an efficient and cost-effective process to recover strategic materials from end-of life and production waste of lithium-ion batteries. Lithion’s process allows up to 95% of battery components to be recovered and treated so that they can be reused by battery manufacturers, enabling to close the lifecycle in batteries. This technology accelerates the transition to green energy and helps meet decarbonization targets by reducing pressure on natural resource extraction. In 2023, Lithion is set to launch its first commercial recycling plant, drawing on data from a highly successful Quebec industrial-scale pilot plant created in 2019. Its goal is worldwide deployment, through licensing agreements, with a target of 20 recycling plants.

About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle is North America’s premier battery stewardship, logistics, and recycling program operating with a commitment to safety and environmental excellence. After 25 years and nearly 100 million kilograms of batteries safely and responsibly recycled across North America, Call2Recycle offers partners – from rechargeable and primary consumer batteries to electric transport and electric vehicles – an effective and efficient way to address the battery management needs while ensuring compliance with provincial, state and national regulations. Call2Recycle Canada, Inc. operates out of its Toronto, Canada headquarters and Call2Recycle, Inc. out of its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

