2:00 | 21.03.2020

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024 | Decline in Lithium Ion Battery Cost to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the lithium iron phosphate battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Decline in lithium ion battery cost has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market is segmented as below:

Application

Automotive Non-automotive

Geographic Segmentation

Americas APAC EMEA

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our lithium iron phosphate battery market report covers the following areas: Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Size Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Trends Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Industry Analysis This study identifies increasing investments in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next few years.

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the lithium iron phosphate battery market , including some of the vendors such as BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., DNK POWER Co. Ltd., Lithium Werks BV and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the lithium iron phosphate battery market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024 Detailed information on factors that will assist lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next five years Estimation of the lithium iron phosphate battery market size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior The growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery market Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lithium iron phosphate battery market vendors

Table of Content PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARYPART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface 2.2 Preface 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Value chain analysis Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition Market sizing 2019 Market outlook Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application Comparison by application Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Non-automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPEPART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation Geographic comparison APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORKPART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing investments in EV charging infrastructure Revision in safety standards of lithium-ion batteries Increasing adoption of microgrids

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview Landscape disruption Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors BYD Co. Ltd. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. DNK POWER Co. Ltd. Lithium Werks BV Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd. RELiON Battery LLC Saft Groupe SA Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd. Ultralife Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology List of abbreviations Definition of market positioning of vendors

