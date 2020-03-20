|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:00 | 21.03.2020
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market 2020-2024 | Decline in Lithium Ion Battery Cost to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the lithium iron phosphate battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.Request a free sample report
Decline in lithium ion battery cost has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Non-automotive
APAC
EMEA
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Size
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Trends
Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increasing investments in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next few years.
Detailed information on factors that will assist lithium iron phosphate battery market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the lithium iron phosphate battery market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the lithium iron phosphate battery market
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of lithium iron phosphate battery market vendors
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
Market characteristics
Value chain analysis
Market segmentation analysis
Market sizing 2019
Market outlook
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Comparison by application
Automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Non-automotive – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
Geographic comparison
APAC – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Americas – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
Market challenges
Revision in safety standards of lithium-ion batteries
Increasing adoption of microgrids
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
BYD Co. Ltd.
Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
DNK POWER Co. Ltd.
Lithium Werks BV
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
OptimumNano Energy Co. Ltd.
RELiON Battery LLC
Saft Groupe SA
Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.
Ultralife Corp.
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
