0:20 | 29.12.2020

Lithium Market to Show At Par Growth Due to COVID-19 Spread During 2020-2024 | Research Report from Technavio

The lithium market is expected to grow by 55.66 thousand MT during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lithium market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005304/en/Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Lithium Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The lithium market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the next normal.This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure. Click hereKey Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by usingTechnavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platformRelated Report on Materials Industries:Global Cesium Market- The cesium market is segmented by product (cesium chloride, cesium iodide, cesium hydroxide, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample ReportGlobal Rare Earth Metals Market- The rare earth metal market is segmented by application (permanent magnets, metal alloys, catalysts, polishing powder, glass additives, ceramics, and other applications), element type (light rare earth metals, heavy earth metals, and other element types), and region (APAC, Americas, and EMEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample ReportMajor Three Lithium Market Participants:Albemarle Corp.

Albemarle Corp. operates business through various segments such as Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The company offers lithium and lithium derivatives.

Altura Mining Ltd.

Altura Mining Ltd. operates business through various segments such as Lithium mining, Exploration services, and Mineral exploration. The company offers the Altura Lithium Mine, a hard-rock lithium operation, located at Pilgangoora in Western Australia.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers Lithium.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:https://www.technavio.com/report/lithium-market-industry-analysisLithium Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The lithium market is segmented as below: Application Batteries Ceramics And Glass Grease Polymer Others Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA The lithium market is driven by the surge in demand from diversified applications. In addition, other factors such as the increase in R&D activities are expected to trigger the lithium market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the lithium market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45931Market DriversMarket ChallengesMarket TrendsVendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201228005304/en/