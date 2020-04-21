0:00 | 22.04.2020

Lithium Power International Ltd (ASX:LPI) Quarterly Activities Report

Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) (FRA:24L) (OTCMKTS:LTHHF) is pleased to submit its quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 31 March 2020. HIGHLIGHTS – On 4 February 2020, the Maricunga Project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was approved by Chilean authorities following a 15-month review process. – The Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) bidding process, and the project financing process are both well underway. – The Chilean State-owned mining company, CODELCO, continues to make progress on its due diligence involving the work undertaken by the project’s joint venture, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (MSB). The legal component has been completed and the technical component is advancing. – Exploration on the Greenbushes tenements in Western Australia (WA) produced interesting results from the laterite and soil sampling completed in forested areas. Sampling contained lithium values as high as 71ppm. – All WA exploration activities have been suspended due to COVID-19 and will be reassessed once conditions are normalised. – Reviews have been undertaken of all operational divisions in light of COVID-19. The Company remains focused on maximising shareholder value during this challenging period. To view the full report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/RR7PG40E About Lithium Power International Ltd: Lithium Power International Limited (ASX:LPI) is a pure-play lithium explorer and developer, focusing on developing and fast-tracking to production the high-grade Maricunga lithium brine project in Chile. LPI has a well-known performing technical team with the experience to take the Maricunga project all the way through the development stages to production. The regions that LPI is currently focused on are: 1. Maricunga JV (Chile) – Located within the “Lithium Triangle”, Maricunga is Chile’s highest grade and most advanced lithium project outside the Salar de Atacama. The project lies 170 km northeast of Copiapo and 250 km from the port of Caldera. 2. Pilbara (Western Australia) – LPI has three granted exploration tenements covering 203 km2 in the Pilbara region of northern Western Australia. The largest granted exploration tenement is the Pilgangoora tenement which is 2-3 km west of the Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) and Altura Mining (ASX:AJM) lithium deposits. 3. Greenbushes (Western Australia) – LPI has two granted exploration tenements covering 400 km2 in the Greenbushes area of southern Western Australia. The tenements are adjacent to the world’s largest hard rock lithium mine owned and operated by Tianqi/Talison. 4. Centenario (Argentina) – Through its Argentinian subsidiary, Lithium Power holds a total of seven granted tenements in the Centenario lithium brine salar within the Salta province of the Puna Plateau. In total, the seven granted tenements cover an area of 68.46 km2. With the exception of the Maricunga JV, all tenements are 100% owned by LPI or LPSA (including rights to the Centenario tenements). Contact:

