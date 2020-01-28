12:35 | 28.01.2020

LiveData Utilities Showing Latest OT Middleware Solutions At DistribuTECH International in San Antonio, Jan. 28-30

LiveData Utilities, the developer of the OT Message BUS™ (OTMB) architecture and embedded SCADA solutions for the Smart Grid, today, has announced its plans for participating in the annual DistribuTECH International conference, Jan. 28-30 in San Antonio, Texas. The company will exhibit a broad range of integration solutions for the electric utilities industry, based on its groundbreaking Operational Technology Message Bus (OTMB) architecture. Company President Brad Harkavy will be available for one-on-one media interviews.

WHO: LiveData Utilities, provider of Smart Grid integration solutions; Brad Harkavy, President.

WHAT: DistribuTECH International, conference and exhibition

WHEN: Jan. 28-30, 2020

WHERE: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas. LiveData Utilities booth #4254

DETAILS: The energy industry is transforming, and DistribuTECH serves as the central nervous system. The conference features an 11-track summit, knowledge hubs, a startup and student ecosystem, an exhibition floor with 500+ companies, networking and matchmaking. LiveData Utilities’ (LDU) Operational Technology real-time middleware solutions are reducing systems integration time, resources and the long-term cost of integration maintenance. In addition, the company’s products and services future-proof a utility’s architecture by creating a scalable middleware interface that enables the integration of tomorrow’s systems and devices. In its booth, #4254, LDU will exhibit LiveData Utilities® RTI™ Server’s ability to integrate everything OT and a broad range of both new and field-proven applications, including some solutions that will be seen for the first time at DistribuTECH:

AMBLE – Automated Machine Learning Based Load Estimator

RTI Generation Asset Manager™ – HTML5 real-time visualization and historian analysis of generation assets and load

RTI Server™ – control room grade, in-memory protocol aware OT-centric dataflow engine

Open Source Integration – Discover the hidden value in your data. Build analytics applications with open source tools like InfluxDB® and Grafana®.

Utility Commander – An interactive, energy management game simulating control room operations integrated with LiveData Utilities RTI Server configured as an Operational Technology Message Bus (OTMB). In addition to its exhibit, LDU President Brad Harkavy will be available for a limited number of one-on-one interviews to preview forthcoming business and technology strategies for the company. To schedule a meeting with Brad Harkavy, contact Allison Salke, 617-945-7898 (info@livedatautilities.com).

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

DistribuTECH International is the leading annual transmission and distribution event that addresses technologies used to move electricity from the power plant through the transmission and distribution systems to the meter and inside the home. The conference and exhibition offer information, products and services related to electricity delivery automation and control systems, energy efficiency, demand response, renewable energy integration, advanced metering, T&D system operation and reliability, communications technologies, cyber security, water utility technology and more.

ABOUT LIVEDATA UTILITIES

LiveData Utilities (LDU) is the developer of electric utility middleware solutions based on Operational Technology Message Bus (OTMB) architecture. The company’s real-time middleware solutions reduce system integration time, resources and the long-term cost of integration maintenance. In addition, LDU products and services future-proof a utility’s architecture by creating a standard middleware interface that enables the integration of tomorrow’s systems and devices. The explosion of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) and the disparate energy management systems required to manage a fleet of DERs is forcing a revolution in how enlightened organizations are architecting the complex system of systems which make up the Smart Grid today. LDU’s RTI Server Platform is the industry leading, real-time OT solution to manage this forever increasing complexity. RTI Server is frequently used for ISO, SCADA, OMS, GMS, EMS, ADMS, DCS, DEMS, automated device, data analytics cloud applications and multi-protocol integrations including ICCP, DNP3, Modbus, MultiSpeak, OPC, and REST. Additional information is available at www.LiveDataUtilities.com. LiveData is a registered trademark of LiveData, Inc. LiveData Utilities, RTI Connect, RTI Platform, RTI GAM, RTI Platform Generation Asset Manager, RTI OT Message Bus, RTI Server are trademarks of LiveData, Inc. InfluxDB® is registered by InfluxData, which is not affiliated with LiveData Utilities, and does not endorse RTI Connect. All other marks are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only.

