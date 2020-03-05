|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:37 | 03.03.2020
LNG Allies, USTDA, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Global Energy Institute Convene Event to Support U.S. LNG Exports through Global Infrastructure Development
LNG Allies (The USLNG Association), the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), and the Global Energy Institute (GEI) of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, will convene numerous energy, trade and international experts for a high-level dialogue: “Supporting U.S. LNG Exports through Global Gas Infrastructure Development” on March 5th in Washington, DC.
The half day event will be held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and will feature commentary from Thomas Hardy, Acting Director, USTDA; Kimberly Reed, Chairman, Export-Import Bank of the United States; Francis Fannon, Assistant Secretary for Energy Resources, U.S. Department of State; Ian Steff, Assistant Secretary for Global Markets, U.S. Department of Commerce; Bonnie Glick, Deputy Administrator, USAID; Katie Bays, Co-Founder, Sandhill Strategy; Kevin Book, Managing Partner, Clearview Energy Partners; and Christopher Goncalves, Managing Director Energy Practice, BRG. Other speakers will be announced shortly.
1615 H Street, NW
Washington, D.C. 20062
