17:30 | 08.01.2020

Logility Brings Holiday Cheer to Children and Families Across Metro Atlanta with The Empty Stocking Fund

Logility, Inc., automating the digital transformation of supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning, continued its support of The Empty Stocking Fund for the 12th year. For the past 93 years The Empty Stocking Fund has helped parents and guardians living in poverty provide holiday cheer for their families. Each year Santa’s Village provides gifts to approximately 40,000 children across nine Atlanta area counties. Continuing in its annual sponsor-a-child tradition with employee and company contributions, Logility was able to fill the stockings of 1,700 children this holiday season. Logility employees also volunteered at Santa’s Village (see photos at: http://bit.ly/2sGxMm6) to personally help select the perfect gifts for children living in poverty. “The Empty Stocking Fund is very fortunate to have Logility’s support for more than a decade,” said Manda Hunt, executive director, The Empty Stocking Fund. “In addition to the generous Logility employee and corporate donations each year, their team enthusiastically rolls up their sleeves each year to help with our annual toy distribution at Santa’s Village. Logility set a new bar this year for our Sponsor-A-Child workplace giving campaign raising enough to provide gift packages for more than 1,700 children in need.” “Logility is proud to continue its support of The Empty Stocking Fund and help ensure children across the Metro Atlanta area are cared for and experience a cheerful holiday season,” said Karin Bursa, executive vice president, Logility. “All of us at Logility are grateful for the opportunity to work with The Empty Stocking Fund and provide both the hands-on support and financial assistance to make a positive impact in our community.”

To learn more about The Empty Stocking Fund, please visit www.emptystockingfund.org.

Accelerating the digital supply chain from product concept to customer availability, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility digital platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Fender Musical Instruments, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Verizon Wireless, and VF Corporation. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.

