22:39 | 04.01.2022
Lomiko Announces Corporate Update, Investor Relations Representation and Membership in The Accelerate Alliance
Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V:LMR) (“Lomiko Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following corporate updates as it builds on the significant momentum of its 2021 activities.
Belinda Labatte, CEO, stated: “We are pleased to start the year as the newest member of The Accelerate Alliance, committed to creating the collaborations necessary for a zero-emission vehicle supply chain in Canada. We need to be part of the conversation on manifesting a Made-in-Canada solution for the full spectrum of suppliers to the electric vehicle economy. Being a people-first and community-friendly company, we look forward to adding our voice to the conversation and representing the interests of Quebec and Canada with this alliance, and meeting the challenges and opportunities for upstream critical minerals enterprises.”
Ms. Labatte continued, “Having recently closed our $2.1M flow-through financing, we also look forward to working with Kim Darlington and her team at Refined Substance on our investor relations and corporate communications efforts in 2022 as the Company advances the development of the La Loutre graphite project with drilling, baseline and engineering studies, and community engagement work.”
Matthew Fortier, President and CEO of Accelerate said: “We are very happy that Lomiko Metals has joined Accelerate. The company’s commitment to partnering with communities and representing Quebec and Canadian interests at all levels of its organization, and to developing Canada’s critical minerals and creating a new energy future, aligns with our cross-sectoral and cross-regional approach to building and integrating our country’s zero-emission vehicle supply chain.”
Under the terms of the agreement, Refined Substance will provide investor relations services, including press release preparation and distribution, management of investor inquiries, public and media relations outreach, and other communications services for Lomiko. Compensation will be $7,000 monthly, payable in cash to Refined Substance Inc. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement. The agreement is effective January 1, 2022 and may be terminated upon 30 days’ notice. Refined Substance and the Company are arm’s-length parties.
The Company’s updated investor presentation and website can be found on www.lomiko.com.
The Company holds a 100% interest in its La Loutre graphite development in southern Quebec. The La Loutre project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The KZA First Nations are part of the Algonquin Nation and the KZA territory is situated within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions. Located 180 kilometres northwest of Montreal, the property consists of 1 large, continuous block with 48 minerals claims totaling 2,867 hectares (28.7km2). Lomiko Metals published a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on September 10, 2021 which indicated the project had a 15 year mine life producing per year 100,000 tonnes of the graphite concentrate at 95%Cg or a total of 1.5Mt of the graphite concentrate. This report was prepared as National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Lomiko Metals Inc. by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., Hemmera Envirochem Inc., Moose Mountain Technical Services, and Metpro Management Inc., collectively the Report Authors. The Bourier project site is located near Nemaska Lithium and Critical Elements south-east of the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory in Quebec which consists of 203 claims, for a total ground position of 10,252.20 hectares (102.52 km2), in Canada’s lithium triangle near the James Bay region of Quebec that has historically housed lithium deposits and mineralization trends.
Mr. Mike Petrina, Project Manager, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.
For more information on Lomiko Metals, please visit www.lomiko.com or email us at info@lomiko.com.
The FLI contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, the “Forward-Looking Statements” section contained in the Company’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis (MD&A), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the investor presentation on its website. All FLI in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
