|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:00 | 06.07.2020
Lonestar Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) (including its subsidiaries, “Lonestar,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.
On February 26th, Lonestar announced that it entered into a Joint Development Agreement (“JDA”) in Gonzales County with one of the largest producers in the Eagle Ford Shale which encompasses an Area of Mutual Interest (“AMI”) totaling approximately 15,000 acres. The JDA allows for the two companies to consolidate their respective positions into a single development plan which should: 1) maximize lateral lengths; 2) optimize economic returns; and 3) efficiently HBP the combined leasehold with the fewest number of wells. Furthermore, the JDA will allow Lonestar to increase its inventory of gross drilling locations by roughly 50% in the Hawkeye area to a total of 32. Lonestar has completed its first 3 wells on the JDA leasehold and these wells have set records as the largest oil producers in the Company’s history.
Lonestar reported a net loss attributable to its common stockholders of $113.0 million during 1Q20 compared to a net loss of $60.6 million during 1Q19. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, certain items that the Company does not view as either recurring or indicative of its ongoing financial performance, Lonestar’s adjusted net loss for 1Q20 was $7.8 million. Most notable among these items include: a $93.0 million unrealized hedging gain on financial derivatives (‘mark-to-market’) and a $199.9 million impairment. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for the definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), a reconciliation of net income (loss) before taxes to Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and the reasons for its use.
Lonestar reported Adjusted EBITDAX for 1Q20 of $28.9 million. On a year-over-year basis, Adjusted EBITDAX increased 7%, as the Company placed 5 gross / 5.0 net wells onstream in 1Q20 while placing 3 gross / 3.0 net wells onstream in 1Q19. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for the definition of Adjusted EBITDAX, a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDAX, and the reasons for its use.
Lonestar continues to utilize commodity derivatives to create a higher degree of certainty in our cash flows and returns while mitigating financial risk. Lonestar has crude swap volumes of 7,565 Bbls/d for Bal ’20, at an average WTI price of $57.38/bbl, and 7,000 Bbls/d for Cal ‘21 at an average WTI price of $50.40/bbl. In most capital spending scenarios, our crude oil hedges cover all of oil production for Bal ‘20 and Cal ‘21. Lonestar also has Henry Hub natural gas swaps covering 20,000 MMBTU/d at a weighted-average price of $2.55 per MMBTU for Bal ‘20, and 27,500 MMBTU/d at a weighted-average price of $2.36 per MMBTU for Cal ’21, which cover substantial portions of our anticipated production. Notably, all of the Company’s current hedges are swaps. Lonestar’s hedge book significantly insulates our future production from fluctuations in the commodity markets. At the end of the quarter, the mark-to-market of Lonestar’s hedge book is approximately $93 million and is a significant financial and strategic asset for the Company.
Highly volatile oil and gas pricing experienced during the second quarter of 2020 has dictated unprecedented actions by the industry, and Lonestar is no exception. During April, prices were attractive and Lonestar sold its full deliverability. In May, oil pricing was extremely volatile. At the wellhead, prices started the month at approximately $5.00/bbl, ended the month at approximately $20.00/bbl, and averaged approximately $15.00/bbl. Based on this price action, Lonestar elected to shut-in virtually all of its crude oil production in the month of May. By contrast, Lonestar’s properties in the Condensate Window offered favorable cash flow and profitability, and the Company elected to sell gas and NGLs in May, while storing all of its condensate in frac tanks in anticipation of improved pricing in June. Lonestar estimates that it sold 50% of its deliverability in May. With oil prices essentially doubling in June, Lonestar is again selling it full deliverability, including the condensate it stored during May, and did so at twice the price it would have received in May. Lonestar estimates that second quarter sales will range between 13,300 and 13,700 Boe/d, while current production rates are averaging 16,500 Boe/d.
Based on current market conditions, Lonestar has updated its 2020 guidance. Currently, Lonestar plans to spend a range of $55 to $65 million in 2020, a reduction of as much as 27% versus the midpoint of our prior guidance. This capital program will allow for the drilling of 10 gross/ 7.0 net wells and the completion of a range of 10 gross / 8.5 net wells. Based on this range of capital spending, Lonestar is issuing updated 2020 production guidance of 13,500 to 14,000 Boe/d. Current NYMEX futures strip indicates an average West Texas Intermediate oil price of $35.00 per barrel and an average Henry Hub gas price of approximately $2.00 for 2020. Based on these prices, in combination with the Company’s hedge position, Lonestar is issuing Adjusted EBITDAX guidance for 2020 of $115 to $120 million.
Lease Operating Expenses (“LOE”) were $7.6 million for 1Q20, which was 12% higher than LOE of $6.8 million in 1Q19. However, on a unit-of-production basis, LOE per BOE were decreased 13% year over year to $5.81 per BOE in 1Q20.
Gathering, Processing & Transportation Expenses (“GP&T”) for 1Q20 were $2.2 million, which was 145% higher than the GP&T of $0.9 million in the three months ended 1Q19. On a unit-of-production basis, GP&T increased 91% year over year from $0.86 per BOE in 1Q19 to $1.64 per BOE in 1Q20, in proportion with higher gas sales.
Production and ad valorem taxes for 1Q20 were $2.4 million, which was in line with production taxes of $2.3 million in 1Q19. On a unit-of-production basis, production and ad valorem taxes decreased 19% year over year from $2.24 per BOE in 1Q19 to $1.80 per BOE in 1Q20.
General & Administrative Expenses (“G&A”) in 1Q20 were $2.9 million vs. $4.4 million in 1Q19. G&A Expenses, excluding stock-based compensation of $0.9 million in 1Q19 and ($1.8) million in 1Q20, increased from $3.5 million to $4.7 million, respectively. Excluding stock-based compensation, on a unit-of-production basis, G&A per BOE increased 6% year over year from $3.37 per BOE in 1Q19 to $3.56 per BOE in 1Q20.
Interest expense was $11.6 million for 1Q20 vs. $10.7 million for 1Q19. Interest expense excluding amortization of debt issuance cost, premiums, and discounts increased 9% year over year from $10.0 million in 1Q19 to $10.8 million in 1Q20. On a unit-of-production basis, interest expense per BOE decreased 15% from $9.73 per BOE in 1Q19 to $8.25 per BOE in 1Q20.
EAGLE FORD SHALE TREND – WESTERN REGION
In March, Lonestar began flowback operations on 2.0 gross / 2.0 net wells on its Horned Frog property, the Horned Frog AE A2H and Horned Frog AE B3H. Lonestar has a 100% WI / 78% NRI in these wells. These new wells have since cleaned up after flowback and registered the following Max-30 rates which average 1,761 BOE/d. Production was comprised of 53% crude oil and NGLs on an equivalent basis which is the highest liquid concentration to date at our Horned Frog Proper location.
Horned Frog AE A2H – With a 12,460’ perforated interval, the #A2H recorded Max-30 rates of 480 Bbls/d oil, 450 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 4,822 Mcf/d, or 1,733 BOE/d on a three-stream basis.
Horned Frog AE B3H – With a 12,170’ perforated interval, the #A2H recorded Max-30 rates of 473 Bbls/d oil, 472 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 5,059 Mcf/d, or 1,788 BOE/d on a three-stream basis.
Also in March, Lonestar commenced flowback operations on 2.0 gross / 2.0 net wells on its Beall Ranch property, the Beall Ranch #14H and #15H. Lonestar has a 98% WI / 73% NRI in these wells. These new wells have since cleaned up after flowback and registered the following Max-30 rates which average 711 BOE/d:
Beall Ranch #14H – With a 9,027’ perforated interval, the #A2H recorded Max-30 rates of 598 Bbls/d oil, 34 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 245 Mcf/d, or 672 BOE/d on a three-stream basis.
Beall Ranch #15H – With an 8,649’ perforated interval, the #A2H recorded Max-30 rates of 660 Bbls/d oil, 41 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 297 Mcf/d, or 750 BOE/d on a three-stream basis.
In January, Lonestar began flowback operations on 3 gross / 3.0 net wells, the Cyclone 23H, Cyclone 36H, and Cyclone 37H. These wells recorded maximum rates over a 30-day period (“Max-30 rates”) of 638 BOE/d, 90% of which was crude oil. Now, through their first 120 days of production, these wells have produced an average of 48,000 BOE, which is in-line the 8 previous wells drilled at our Cyclone area, despite being up dip to our other producers. The Company holds an 80% working interest (“WI”) / 61% net revenue interest (“NRI”) in these wells.
In June, the Company began flowback operations on the Hawkeye #14H, Hawkeye #15H, and Hawkeye #16H. These wells were drilled to total measured depths of 21,221, 20,924, and 20,228 feet, respectively. The Hawkeye #14H, #15H, and #16H wells were fracture-stimulated in engineered completions using diverters with an average proppant concentration of 1,827 pounds per foot over 37, 36 and 34 stages, respectively. Lonestar currently holds a 90% WI / 67% NRI in these wells.
These wells are the first 3 wells completed on the previously announced JDA leasehold and these wells have set records as the largest oil producers in the Company’s history.
Hawkeye #14H – With a perforated interval of 10,979 feet, the #14H tested 1,419 Bbls/d oil, 108 Bbls/d of NGLs, 774 Mcf/d, or 1,656 BOE/d (three-stream) on a 30/64” choke.
Hawkeye #15H – With a perforated interval of 10,608 feet, the #15H tested 1,598 Bbls/d oil, 118 Bbls/d of NGLs, 849 Mcf/d, or 1,858 BOE/d (three-stream) on a 30/64” choke.
Hawkeye #16H – With a perforated interval of 9,885 feet, the #16H tested 1,483 Bbls/d oil, 111 Bbls/d of NGLs, 799 Mcf/d, or 1,727 BOE/d (three-stream) on a 30/64” choke.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,142
$
3,137
Accounts receivable
Oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas sales
10,229
15,991
Joint interest owners and others, net
836
1,310
Derivative financial instruments
74,425
5,095
Prepaid expenses and other
2,873
2,208
Total current assets
89,505
27,741
Oil and gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting
Proved properties
1,083,692
1,050,168
Unproved properties
77,162
76,462
Other property and equipment
21,424
21,401
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
(688,692
)
(464,671
)
683,360
Accounts receivable – related party
5,936
5,816
Derivative financial instruments
25,434
1,754
Other non-current assets
1,885
2,108
616,346
$
720,779
Accounts payable
$
33,284
$
33,355
Accounts payable – related party
381
189
Oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas sales payable
15,257
14,811
Accrued liabilities
23,049
26,905
Derivative financial instruments
1,501
8,564
Current maturities of long-term debt
513,259
247,000
Total current liabilities
586,731
330,824
Long-term debt
9,148
255,068
Asset retirement obligations
6,888
7,055
Deferred tax liabilities, net
—
931
Warrant liability
—
129
Warrant liability – related party
1
235
Derivative financial instruments
1,896
1,898
Other non-current liabilities
1,346
3,752
Total long-term liabilities
19,279
269,068
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 25,254,029 and 24,945,594 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
142,655
142,655
Series A-1 convertible participating preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 102,585 and 100,328 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
175,978
175,738
Accumulated deficit
(308,297
)
(197,506
)
Total stockholders’ equity
10,336
120,887
616,346
$
720,779
Oil sales
$
29,990
$
33,584
Natural gas liquid sales
2,599
3,393
Natural gas sales
4,420
3,764
Total revenues
37,009
40,741
Lease operating and gas gathering
9,788
7,710
Production and ad valorem taxes
2,369
2,291
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
24,354
17,970
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
—
32,894
Impairment of oil and gas properties
199,908
—
General and administrative
2,881
4,379
Other
(223
)
(2
)
Total expenses
239,077
65,242
)
(24,501
)
Interest expense
(11,610
)
(10,656
)
Change in fair value of warrants
363
(102
)
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments
101,169
(36,238
)
Total other income (expense)
89,922
(46,996
)
)
(71,497
)
Income tax benefit
1,355
12,933
)
(58,564
)
Preferred stock dividends
(2,257
)
(2,065
)
(113,048
)
$
(60,629
)
Basic
$
(4.52
)
$
(2.45
)
Diluted
$
(4.52
)
$
(2.45
)
Basic
25,003,977
24,698,372
Diluted
25,003,977
24,698,372
Net loss
$
(110,791
)
$
(58,564
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Accretion of asset retirement obligations
86
79
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
24,268
17,891
Stock-based compensation
(2,022
)
533
Deferred taxes
(1,376
)
(12,922
)
(Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments
(101,169
)
36,238
Settlements of derivative financial instruments
1,096
1,309
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
199,908
—
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
83
(17
)
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
—
32,894
Non-cash interest expense
768
699
Change in fair value of warrants
(363
)
102
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
6,117
(2,016
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(374
)
304
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(2,396
)
(6,704
)
9,826
Acquisition of oil and gas properties
(816
)
(2,352
)
Development of oil and gas properties
(34,753
)
(29,137
)
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties
317
12,107
Purchases of other property and equipment
(524
)
(2,916
)
)
(22,298
)
Proceeds from borrowings
28,000
30,000
Payments on borrowings
(8,054
)
(19,116
)
10,884
)
(1,588
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
3,137
5,355
1,142
$
3,767
Cash paid for interest
$
3,957
$
16,743
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Change in asset retirement obligation
$
(253
)
$
(522
)
Change in liabilities for capital expenditures
(1,040
)
730
Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX provides useful information to investors because it assists investors in the evaluation of the Company’s operating performance and comparison of the results of the Company’s operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX to eliminate the impact of certain non-cash items or because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders as determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. The Company’s computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders for each of the periods indicated.
(1,355
)
(12,933
)
Interest expense (1)
13,867
12,721
Exploration expense
—
190
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
24,354
17,970
61
107
Stock-based compensation
(1,802
)
929
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
—
32,894
Impairment of oil and gas properties
199,908
—
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial instruments
(92,988
)
35,509
Unrealized (gain) loss on warrants
(363
)
102
Other expense
223
183
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Net (Loss) Income to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) before taxes for each of the periods indicated.
$
(71,497
)
Impairment of oil and gas properties
—
Rig standby expense
—
Non-recurring legal expense
482
Unrealized hedging (gain) loss
35,509
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
32,894
Stock based compensation
929
Loss before income taxes, as adjusted
$
(1,683
)
Deferred (a)
320
Net loss excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
(1,363
)
(2,065
)
Net loss excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
$
(3,428
)
Effective tax rate for 2020 and 2019 is estimated to be approximately 21%.
Three Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(113,048
)
$
(60,629
)
Net loss per common share – basic
(4.52
)
(2.45
)
Net loss per common share – diluted
(4.52
)
(2.45
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
13,835
9,826
Oil
$
29,990
$
33,584
NGLs
2,599
3,393
Natural gas
4,420
3,764
Total revenues
$
37,009
$
40,741
Oil (Bbls)
658,476
590,096
NGLs (Bbls)
303,485
217,561
Natural gas (Mcf)
2,110,381
1,295,204
Total barrels of oil equivalent (6:1)
1,313,691
1,023,524
Oil (Bbls/d)
7,236
6,557
NGLs (Bbls/d)
3,335
2,417
Natural gas (Mcf/d)
23,191
14,391
Total barrels of oil equivalent (BOE/d)
14,436
11,372
Oil ($ per Bbl)
$
45.54
$
56.90
NGLs ($ per Bbl)
8.56
15.60
Natural gas ($ per Mcf)
2.09
2.91
Total oil equivalent, excluding the effect from commodity derivatives ($ per BOE)
28.17
39.80
Total oil equivalent, including the effect from commodity derivatives ($ per BOE)
34.40
39.09
Lease operating and gas gathering
$
9,788
$
7,710
Production and ad valorem taxes
2,369
2,291
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
24,354
17,970
General and administrative
2,881
4,379
Interest expense
11,610
10,656
Lease operating and gas gathering
$
7.45
$
7.53
Production and ad valorem taxes
1.80
2.24
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
18.54
17.56
General and administrative (1)
2.19
4.28
Interest expense (2)
8.84
10.41
(1)
General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation
(2)
Interest expense includes amortization of debt issuance cost, premiums, and discounts
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer