0:00 | 17.08.2020
Lonestar Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) (including its subsidiaries, “Lonestar,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Lonestar reported a net loss attributable to its common stockholders of $42.9 million during 2Q20 compared to a net income of $11.2 million during 2Q19. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, certain items that the Company does not view as either recurring or indicative of its ongoing financial performance, Lonestar’s adjusted net loss for 2Q20 was $1.4 million. Most notable among these items include: a $42.2 million unrealized (non-cash) hedging loss on financial derivatives (‘mark-to-market’) and a $2.2 million of non-recurring G&A expense. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for the definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), a reconciliation of net income (loss) before taxes to Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and the reasons for its use.
Lonestar reported Adjusted EBITDAX for 2Q20 of $29.1 million. On a sequential basis, Adjusted EBITDAX remained flat due to stringent cost management and substantial hedging despite a 50% decrease in wellhead pricing. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for the definition of Adjusted EBITDAX, a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDAX, and the reasons for its use.
Lonestar continues to utilize commodity derivatives to create a higher degree of certainty in our cash flows and returns while mitigating financial risk. Lonestar has crude swap volumes of 7,628 Bbls/d for the balance of 2020 (Bal ’20), at an average WTI price of $57.36/Bbl, and 7,000 Bbls/d for 2021 (Cal ’21) at an average WTI price of $50.40/Bbl. In most capital spending scenarios, our crude oil hedges cover all of oil production for Bal ‘20 and Cal ‘21. Lonestar also has Henry Hub natural gas swaps covering 20,000 MMBTU/d at a weighted-average price of $2.57 per MMBTU for Bal ‘20, and 27,500 MMBTU/d at a weighted-average price of $2.36 per MMBTU for Cal ’21, which cover substantial portions of our anticipated production. Notably, all of the Company’s current hedges are swaps. Lonestar’s hedge book significantly insulates our future production from fluctuations in the commodity markets. At the end of the quarter, the mark-to-market of Lonestar’s hedge book is approximately $50 million and is a significant financial and strategic asset for the Company.
Highly volatile oil and gas pricing experienced during the second quarter of 2020 dictated unprecedented actions by the industry, and Lonestar is no exception. During April, oil prices averaged $14.00/Bbl and Lonestar sold its full deliverability. In May, oil pricing was extremely volatile. At the wellhead, prices started the month at approximately $5.00/Bbl and gradually recovered to approximately $20.00/Bbl by the end of the month, and averaged approximately $15.00/Bbl. Based on this price action, Lonestar elected to shut-in virtually all of its crude oil production in the month of May. By contrast, Lonestar’s properties in the Condensate Window (Horned Frog and Sooner) offered favorable cash flow and profitability, and the Company elected to sell gas and NGL’s in May from these properties, while storing all of its condensate in frac tanks in anticipation of improved pricing in June. With oil prices essentially doubling in June, Lonestar sold its full deliverability, including the condensate it stored during May, and did so at twice the price it would have received in May. As a point of reference, Lonestar estimates that if it were to have sold its full deliverability in the second quarter of 2020, oil and gas sales would have averaged 15,000 BOE/d. Lonestar estimates that third quarter sales will range between 14,000 and 14,500 BOE/d.
Lease Operating Expenses (“LOE”), excluding rig standby costs of $0.4 million, were $3.7 million for 2Q20, which was 52% lower than LOE of $7.6 million in 1Q20. On a unit-of-production basis, LOE per BOE were decreased 48% quarter over quarter to $3.01 per BOE in 2Q20.
Gathering, Processing & Transportation Expenses (“GP&T”) for 2Q20 were $0.9 million, which was 59% lower than the GP&T of $2.2 million in the three months ended 1Q20. On a unit-of-production basis, GP&T decrease 56% quarter over quarter from $1.64 per BOE in 2Q19 to $0.72 per BOE in 2Q20.
Production and ad valorem taxes for 2Q20 were $1.7 million, which was 27% lower than production taxes of $2.4 million in 1Q20. On a unit-of-production basis, production and ad valorem taxes decreased 21% quarter over quarter from $1.80 per BOE in 1Q20 to $1.42 per BOE in 2Q20.
General & Administrative Expenses (“G&A”) in 2Q20 were $6.0 million vs. $2.9 million in 1Q20. G&A Expenses, excluding stock-based compensation of ($1.8) million in 1Q20 and $0.1 million in 2Q20, increased from $4.7 million to $5.9 million, respectively. Excluding stock-based compensation, on a unit-of-production basis, G&A per BOE increased 37% quarter over quarter from $3.56 per BOE in 1Q20 to $4.87 per BOE in 2Q20.
Interest expense was $10.5 million for 2Q20 vs. $11.6 million for 1Q20. Interest expense excluding amortization of debt issuance cost, premiums, and discounts decreased 9% quarter over quarter from $10.8 million in 1Q20 to $9.9 million in 2Q20. On a unit-of-production basis, interest expense per BOE decreased 1% from $8.25 per BOE in 1Q20 to $8.16 per BOE in 2Q20.
EAGLE FORD SHALE TREND – WESTERN REGION
In June, Lonestar began flowback operations on the Hawkeye #14H, Hawkeye #15H, and Hawkeye #16H. These new wells have since cleaned up after flowback and registered the following Max-30 rates which average 1,461 BOE/d:
Hawkeye #14H – With a 10,979’ perforated interval, the #14H recorded Max-30 rates of 1,186 Bbls/d oil, 87 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 625 Mcf/d, or 1,377 BOE/d on a three-stream basis and was achieved on a 30/64” choke. Currently, the #14H is producing 961 Bbls/d oil, 57 Bbls/d of NGLs, 410 Mcf/d gas, or 1,086 BOE/d on a three-stream basis.
Hawkeye #15H – With a 10,608’ perforated interval, the #15H recorded Max-30 rates 1,372 Bbls/d oil, 101 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 729 Mcf/d, or 1,595 BOE/d on a three-stream basis and was achieved on a 30/64” choke. Currently, the #15H is producing 1,062 Bbls/d oil, 64 Bbls/d of NGLs, 459 Mcf/d gas, or 1,205 BOE/d on a three-stream basis.
Hawkeye #16H – With a 9,885’ perforated interval, the #16H recorded Max-30 rates 1,217 Bbls/d oil, 88 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 635 Mcf/d, or 1,411 BOE/d on a three-stream basis and was achieved on a 30/64” choke. Currently, the #16H is producing 970 Bbls/d oil, 55 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 396 Mcf/d gas, or 1,091 BOE/d on a three-stream basis.
In July, the Company completed drilling operations on the Hawkeye #33H, Hawkeye #34H, and Hawkeye #35. These wells were drilled to total measured depths of 20,500, 20,358 feet, and 20,467, respectively, and are expected to have perforated intervals averaging approximately 10,800 feet. These wells are currently held in inventory as Drilled Uncompleted (DUC’s). Lonestar expects to hold a 50% WI / 37.5% NRI in these wells.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,259
$
3,137
Accounts receivable
Oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas sales
11,681
15,991
Joint interest owners and others, net
821
1,310
Derivative financial instruments
45,502
5,095
Prepaid expenses and other
7,150
2,208
Total current assets
66,413
27,741
Oil and gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting
Proved properties
1,102,958
1,050,168
Unproved properties
77,597
76,462
Other property and equipment
21,537
21,401
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
(705,182
)
(464,671
)
683,360
Accounts receivable – related party
5,978
5,816
Derivative financial instruments
12,447
1,754
Other non-current assets
2,232
2,108
583,980
$
720,779
Accounts payable
$
12,896
$
33,355
Accounts payable – related party
269
189
Oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas sales payable
10,061
14,811
Accrued liabilities
34,098
26,905
Derivative financial instruments
2,537
8,564
Current maturities of long-term debt
531,583
247,000
Total current liabilities
591,444
330,824
Long-term debt
11,250
255,068
Asset retirement obligations
7,251
7,055
Deferred tax liabilities, net
—
931
Warrant liability
—
129
Warrant liability – related party
1
235
Derivative financial instruments
2,993
1,898
Other non-current liabilities
1,270
3,752
Total long-term liabilities
22,765
269,068
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 25,369,191 and 24,945,594 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
142,655
142,655
Series A-1 convertible participating preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 104,893 and 100,328 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
176,006
175,738
Accumulated deficit
(348,890
)
(197,506
)
Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity
(30,229
)
120,887
583,980
$
720,779
Oil sales
$
11,976
$
44,726
$
41,986
$
78,310
Natural gas liquid sales
1,762
3,549
4,362
6,942
Natural gas sales
3,482
3,940
7,902
7,704
Total revenues
17,220
52,215
54,250
92,956
Lease operating and gas gathering
4,903
8,929
14,692
16,638
Production and ad valorem taxes
1,721
2,818
4,091
5,109
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
16,575
21,515
40,929
39,486
Loss on sale and disposal of oil and gas properties
1,254
155
1,254
33,046
Impairment of oil and gas properties
—
—
199,908
—
General and administrative
5,981
3,841
8,856
8,221
Other expense (income)
58
—
(139
)
(2
)
Total expenses
30,492
37,258
269,591
102,498
)
14,957
(215,341
)
(9,542
)
Interest expense
(10,512
)
(10,778
)
(22,122
)
(21,434
)
Change in fair value of warrants
—
796
363
694
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments
(21,141
)
9,514
80,029
(26,724
)
Total other (expense) income
(31,653
)
(468
)
58,270
(47,464
)
)
14,489
(157,071
)
(57,006
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
4,332
(1,200
)
5,687
11,732
)
13,289
(151,384
)
(45,274
)
Preferred stock dividends
(2,308
)
(2,112
)
(4,566
)
(4,177
)
(42,901
)
$
11,177
$
(155,950
)
$
(49,451
)
Basic
$
(1.70
)
$
0.28
$
(6.20
)
$
(1.99
)
Diluted
$
(1.70
)
$
0.28
$
(6.20
)
$
(1.99
)
Basic
25,307,714
24,924,169
25,154,151
24,811,895
Diluted
25,307,714
24,924,169
25,154,151
24,811,895
Net income (loss)
$
(40,593
)
$
13,289
$
(151,384
)
$
(45,274
)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
16,575
21,515
40,929
39,486
Stock-based compensation
24
(181
)
(1,998
)
352
Deferred taxes
445
1,234
(931
)
(11,688
)
(Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments
21,140
(9,514
)
(80,029
)
26,724
Settlements of derivative financial instruments
22,902
(4,888
)
23,998
(3,579
)
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
—
—
199,908
—
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
—
—
83
(17
)
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
1,254
155
1,254
33,046
Non-cash interest expense
606
483
1,374
1,182
Change in fair value of warrants
—
(796
)
(363
)
(694
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(6,306
)
(1,363
)
(189
)
(3,379
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(523
)
(996
)
(897
)
(692
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
1,052
9,424
(1,344
)
2,720
16,576
$
28,362
$
30,411
$
38,187
Acquisition of oil and gas properties
(898
)
(673
)
(1,714
)
(3,025
)
Development of oil and gas properties
(38,071
)
(38,559
)
(72,824
)
(67,696
)
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties
2,520
(154
)
2,837
11,953
Purchases of other property and equipment
(112
)
(351
)
(636
)
(3,267
)
)
(39,737
)
(72,337
)
(62,035
)
Proceeds from borrowings
20,157
24,000
48,157
54,000
Payments on borrowings
(55
)
(13,052
)
(8,109
)
(32,167
)
10,948
40,048
21,833
(427
)
(1,878
)
(2,015
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
1,142
3,767
3,137
5,355
1,259
$
3,340
$
1,259
$
3,340
Cash paid for interest
$
17,079
$
3,027
$
21,036
$
19,770
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Change in asset retirement obligation
277
67
24
(455
)
Change in liabilities for capital expenditures
(15,769
)
27,654
(16,809
)
28,384
Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX provides useful information to investors because it assists investors in the evaluation of the Company’s operating performance and comparison of the results of the Company’s operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX to eliminate the impact of certain non-cash items or because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders as determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. The Company’s computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders for each of the periods indicated.
(4,332
1,200
(5,687
)
(11,732
)
Interest expense (1)
12,820
12,890
26,688
25,611
Exploration expense
—
—
—
190
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
16,575
21,515
40,929
39,486
Rig standby expense
373
310
434
416
Non-recurring costs (2)
2,942
—
2,942
—
Stock-based compensation
73
98
(1,729
)
1,027
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
1,254
155
1,254
33,046
Impairment of oil and gas properties
—
—
199,908
—
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
42,195
(13,760
)
(50,793
)
21,749
Unrealized gain on warrants
—
(796
)
(363
)
(694
)
Other expense
58
678
(139
)
861
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted Net (Loss) Income to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) before taxes for each of the periods indicated.
$
14,489
$
(57,006
)
Impairment of oil and gas properties
—
—
General & administrative non-recurring costs
7
382
Rig standby expense
310
416
Non-recurring legal expense
670
670
Unrealized hedging loss (gain)
(13,760
)
21,749
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
155
33,046
Stock based compensation
98
1,027
Loss before income taxes, as adjusted
$
1,969
$
284
Deferred (a)
(426
)
(61
)
Net income (loss) excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
1,543
223
(2,112
)
(4,177
)
Net loss excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
$
(569
)
$
(3,954
)
a) Effective tax rate for 2020 and 2019 is estimated to be approximately 21%.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(42,901
)
$
11,177
$
(155,950
)
$
(49,451
)
Net loss per common share – basic
(1.70
)
0.28
(6.20
)
(1.99
)
Net loss per common share – diluted
(1.70
)
0.28
(6.20
)
(1.99
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
30,411
28,362
30,411
38,187
Oil
$
11,976
$
44,726
$
41,986
$
78,310
NGLs
1,762
3,549
4,362
6,942
Natural gas
3,482
3,940
7,902
7,704
Total revenues
$
17,220
$
52,215
$
54,250
$
92,956
Oil (Bbls)
579,179
709,361
1,237,680
1,299,457
NGLs (Bbls)
267,462
263,994
570,933
481,555
Natural gas (Mcf)
2,203,209
1,601,656
4,313,625
2,896,860
Total barrels of oil equivalent (6:1)
1,213,843
1,240,298
2,527,551
2,263,822
Oil (Bbls/d)
6,365
7,795
6,800
7,179
NGLs (Bbls/d)
2,939
2,901
3,137
2,661
Natural gas (Mcf/d)
24,211
17,601
23,701
16,005
Total barrels of oil equivalent (BOE/d)
13,339
13,630
13,888
12,507
Oil ($ per Bbl)
$
20.68
$
63.05
$
33.92
$
60.26
NGLs ($ per Bbl)
6.59
13.44
7.64
14.42
Natural gas ($ per Mcf)
1.58
2.46
1.83
2.66
Total oil equivalent, excluding the effect from commodity derivatives ($ per BOE)
14.19
42.10
21.46
41.06
Total oil equivalent, including the effect from commodity derivatives ($ per BOE)
31.22
38.63
32.88
38.86
Lease operating and gas gathering
$
4,903
$
8,929
$
14,692
$
16,638
Production and ad valorem taxes
1,721
2,818
4,091
5,109
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
16,575
21,515
40,929
39,486
General and administrative
5,981
3,841
8,856
8,221
Interest expense
10,512
10,778
22,122
21,434
Lease operating and gas gathering
$
4.04
$
7.20
$
5.81
$
7.35
Production and ad valorem taxes
1.42
2.27
1.62
2.26
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
13.65
17.35
16.19
17.44
General and administrative (1)
4.93
3.10
3.50
3.63
Interest expense (2)
8.66
8.69
8.75
9.47
(1) General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation
