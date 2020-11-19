|
Lonestar Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) (including its subsidiaries, “Lonestar,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
Lonestar reported a net loss attributable to its common stockholders of $38.5 million during 3Q20 compared to a net loss of $42.9 million during 2Q20. Excluding, on a tax-adjusted basis, certain items that the Company does not view as either recurring or indicative of its ongoing financial performance, Lonestar’s adjusted net income for 3Q20 was $23.0 million. Most notable among these items include: a $48.4 million change in unrealized (non-cash) hedging loss on financial derivatives (‘mark-to-market’) and $12.4 million of non-recurring G&A expense related to restructuring expenses. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for the definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss), a reconciliation of net income (loss) before taxes to Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and the reasons for its use.
Lonestar reported Adjusted EBITDAX for 3Q20 of $32.5 million. On a sequential basis, Adjusted EBITDAX remained flat due to stringent cost management and substantial hedging. Please see Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for the definition of Adjusted EBITDAX, a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDAX, and the reasons for its use.
Lease Operating Expenses (“LOE”), excluding rig standby costs of $0.2 million, were $4.8 million for 3Q20, which was 18% higher than LOE of $4.0 million in 2Q20. On a unit-of-production basis, LOE per BOE increased 8% quarter over quarter to $3.59 per BOE in 3Q20. Increased LOE was driven entirely by the fact that Lonestar produced at 100% of capacity in 3Q20 after shutting in a substantial portion of its production in 2Q20.
Gathering, Processing & Transportation Expenses (“GP&T”) for 3Q20 were $1.9 million, which was 116% higher than the GP&T of $0.9 million in the three months ended 2Q20. On a unit-of-production basis, GP&T increased 98% quarter over quarter from $0.72 per BOE in 2Q20 to $1.43 per BOE in 3Q20.
Production and ad valorem taxes for 3Q20 were $2.0 million, which was 17% higher than production taxes of $1.7 million in 2Q20. On a unit-of-production basis, production and ad valorem taxes increased 6% quarter over quarter from $1.42 per BOE in 2Q20 to $1.50 per BOE in 3Q20. Increased production and ad valorem taxes were a function of higher wellhead revenues.
General & Administrative Expenses (“G&A”) in 3Q20 were $15.8 million vs. $5.9 million in 2Q20. The significant increase was primarily due to incremental professional fees incurred related to our restructuring, totaling $12.4 million for the quarter. Excluding stock-based compensation, on a unit-of-production basis, G&A per BOE increased 177% quarter over quarter from $4.87 per BOE in 2Q20 to $11.92 per BOE in 3Q20. Excluding professional fees of $12.4 million related to restructuring, G&A per BOE decreased 40% quarter over quarter from $4.87 per BOE in 2Q20 to $2.57 per BOE in 3Q20.
Interest expense was $11.4 million for 3Q20 vs. $10.5 million for 2Q20. Excluding amortization of debt issuance cost, premiums, and discounts, Interest expense increased 9% quarter over quarter from $9.9 million in 2Q20 to $10.8 million in 3Q20. On a unit-of-production basis, interest expense per BOE decreased 0.5% from $8.16 per BOE in 2Q20 to $8.12 per BOE in 3Q20.
EAGLE FORD SHALE TREND – WESTERN REGION
In June, Lonestar began flowback operations on the Hawkeye #14H, Hawkeye #15H, and Hawkeye #16H. These recorded maximum rates over a 30-day period (“Max-30 rates”) of 1,461 BOE/d, 86% of which was crude oil. Now, through their first 120 days of production, these wells have produced an average of 111,000 barrels of crude oil.
Hawkeye #14H – With a 10,979’ perforated interval, the #14H recorded Max-30 rates of 1,186 Bbls/d oil, 87 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 625 Mcf/d, or 1,377 BOE/d on a three-stream basis and was achieved on a 30/64” choke. The #14H well has been onstream for more than 4 months now, and 120-day rates have averaged 868 Bbls/d oil, 49 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 353 Mcf/d, or 976 BOE/d on a three-stream basis.
Hawkeye #15H – With a 10,608’ perforated interval, the #14H recorded Max-30 rates 1,372 Bbls/d oil, 101 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 729 Mcf/d, or 1,595 BOE/d on a three-stream basis and was achieved on a 30/64” choke. The #15H has been onstream for more than 4 months now, and 120-day rates of 970 Bbls/d oil, 55 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 394 Mcf/d, or 1,090 BOE/d on a three-stream basis and was achieved on a 30/64” choke.
Hawkeye #16H – With a 9,885’ perforated interval, the #16H recorded Max-30 rates 1,217 Bbls/d oil, 88 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 635 Mcf/d, or 1,411 BOE/d on a three-stream basis and was achieved on a 30/64” choke. The #16H has been onstream for more than 4 months now, and 120-day rates of 958 Bbls/d oil, 53 Bbls/d of NGLs, and 381 Mcf/d, or 1,074 BOE/d on a three-stream basis and was achieved on a 30/64” choke.
The Company holds a 50% working interest (“WI”) / 38% net revenue interest (“NRI”) in these wells.
In July, the Company completed drilling operations on the Hawkeye #33H, Hawkeye #34H, and Hawkeye #35. These wells were drilled to total measured depths of 20,500, 20,358 feet, and 20,467, respectively, and are expected to have perforated intervals averaging approximately 10,800 feet. These wells are currently held in inventory as Drilled Uncompleted (DUC’s). Lonestar expects to hold a 50% WI / 37.5% NRI in these wells.
Cash and cash equivalents
$
36,611
$
3,137
Accounts receivable
Oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas sales
14,304
15,991
Joint interest owners and others, net
1,594
1,310
Derivative financial instruments
—
5,095
Prepaid expenses and other
9,936
2,208
Total current assets
62,445
27,741
Oil and gas properties, using the successful efforts method of accounting
Proved properties
1,099,521
1,050,168
Unproved properties
77,367
76,462
Other property and equipment
21,914
21,401
Less accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment
(723,351
)
(464,671
)
683,360
Accounts receivable – related party
6,023
5,816
Derivative financial instruments
—
1,754
Other non-current assets
2,052
2,108
545,971
$
720,779
Accounts payable
$
10
$
33,355
Accounts payable – related party
—
189
Oil, natural gas liquid and natural gas sales payable
—
14,811
Accrued liabilities
429
26,905
Derivative financial instruments
—
8,564
Current maturities of long-term debt
285,000
247,000
Total current liabilities
285,439
330,824
Long-term debt
8,781
255,068
Asset retirement obligations
7,583
7,055
Deferred tax liabilities, net
—
931
Warrant liability
—
129
Warrant liability – related party
—
235
Derivative financial instruments
—
1,898
Other non-current liabilities
—
3,752
Total long-term liabilities
16,364
269,068
—
599,892
Class A voting common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 25,375,314 and 24,945,594 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
142,655
142,655
Series A-1 convertible participating preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 104,893 and 100,328 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
176,012
175,738
Accumulated deficit
(383,692
)
(197,506
)
Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity
(65,025
)
120,887
545,971
$
720,779
Oil sales
$
24,524
$
42,187
$
66,510
$
120,496
Natural gas liquid sales
3,202
3,439
7,565
10,381
Natural gas sales
4,383
7,519
12,285
15,224
Total revenues
32,109
53,145
86,360
146,101
Lease operating
4,763
8,948
16,430
23,472
Gas gathering, processing and transportation
1,891
1,107
4,916
3,223
Production and ad valorem taxes
1,994
3,017
6,084
8,126
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
18,256
24,635
59,184
64,120
Loss on sale and disposal of oil and gas properties
—
483
1,254
33,530
Impairment of oil and gas properties
—
—
199,908
—
General and administrative
15,808
4,124
24,664
12,345
Other expense (income)
121
(2
)
(15
)
(4
)
Total expenses
42,833
42,312
312,425
144,812
)
10,833
(226,065
)
1,289
Interest expense
(11,399
)
(11,295
)
(33,521
)
(32,730
)
Change in fair value of warrants
—
(100
)
363
594
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments
(9,656
)
21,546
70,373
(5,177
)
Reorganization items, net
(3,072
)
—
(3,072
)
—
Total other (expense) income
(24,127
)
10,151
34,143
(37,313
)
)
20,984
(191,922
)
(36,024
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
49
(4,767
)
5,736
6,966
)
16,217
(186,186
)
(29,058
)
Preferred stock dividends
—
(2,159
)
(4,566
)
(6,336
)
Undeclared cumulative preferred stock dividends
(3,671
)
—
(3,671
)
—
(38,473
)
$
14,058
$
(194,423
)
$
(35,394
)
Basic
$
(1.52
)
$
0.34
$
(7.70
)
$
(1.42
)
Diluted
$
(1.52
)
$
0.33
$
(7.70
)
$
(1.42
)
Basic
25,361,361
24,933,853
25,238,972
24,852,994
Diluted
25,361,361
25,331,810
25,238,972
24,852,994
See accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
Net loss
$
(186,186
)
$
(29,058
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
59,184
64,120
Stock-based compensation
(2,001
)
1,294
Deferred taxes
(931
)
(6,983
)
(Gain) loss on derivative financial instruments
(70,373
)
5,177
Settlements of derivative financial instruments
66,761
(3,858
)
Non-cash reorganization items
3,072
—
Impairment of oil and natural gas properties
199,908
—
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment
83
(17
)
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
1,254
33,530
Non-cash interest expense
2,002
1,822
Change in fair value of warrants
(363
)
(594
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(5,413
)
(8,330
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,004
)
(1,102
)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
17,738
(3,128
)
52,873
Acquisition of oil and gas properties
(2,186
)
(5,239
)
Development of oil and gas properties
(97,973
)
(119,273
)
Proceeds from sale of oil and gas properties
11,913
11,470
Purchases of other property and equipment
(1,014
)
(3,527
)
)
(116,569
)
Proceeds from borrowings
48,157
114,000
Payments on borrowings
(8,154
)
(52,218
)
61,782
(1,914
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
3,137
5,355
36,611
$
3,441
Cash paid for interest
$
23,831
$
28,125
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Undeclared cumulative dividends on preferred stock
$
3,671
$
—
Change in asset retirement obligation
272
(292
)
Change in liabilities for capital expenditures
(37,269
)
9,098
See accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX provides useful information to investors because it assists investors in the evaluation of the Company’s operating performance and comparison of the results of the Company’s operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. The Company excludes the items listed above from net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders in arriving at Adjusted EBITDAX to eliminate the impact of certain non-cash items or because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within its industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders as determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDAX. The Company’s computations of Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDAX to the GAAP financial measure of net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders for each of the periods indicated.
(49
)
4,767
5,736
(6,966
)
Interest expense(1)
15,070
13,454
41,758
39,066
Exploration expense
—
—
—
190
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
18,256
24,635
59,184
64,120
Rig standby expense
183
135
617
552
Non-recurring costs(2)
12,400
—
14,280
—
Stock-based compensation
—
942
(1,729
)
1,970
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
—
483
1,254
33,530
Impairment of oil and gas properties
—
—
199,908
—
Reorganization Items
3,072
—
3,072
—
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
48,354
(22,098
)
(2,439
)
(349
)
Realized gain on derivative financial instruments(3)
(26,474
)
—
(26,474
)
—
Unrealized loss (gain) on warrants
—
100
(363
)
(593
)
Other expense (income)
117
576
(48
)
1,435
(1) Interest expense also includes paid and undeclared dividends on Series A Preferred Stock
(2) Non-recurring professional fees
(3) Represents realized gains for hedges terminated in September 2020 that originally would have settled subsequent to period end.
The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted net (loss) income to the GAAP financial measure of net income (loss) before taxes for each of the periods indicated.
$
20,984
$
(36,024
)
Impairment of oil and gas properties
—
—
General & administrative non-recurring costs
—
960
Rig standby expense
135
552
Non-recurring costs
—
670
Unrealized hedging loss (gain)
(22,098
)
(349
)
Reorganization Items
—
—
Loss on sale of oil and gas properties
483
33,530
Stock based compensation
942
1,970
Income (loss) before income taxes, as adjusted
$
446
$
1,309
Deferred(1)
(93
)
(273
)
Net income excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
353
1,036
(2,159
)
(6,336
)
Net Income (loss) excluding certain items, a non-GAAP measure
$
(1,806
)
$
(5,300
)
(1) Effective tax rate for 2020 and 2019 is estimated to be approximately 21%.
Certain of our operating results and statistics for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 are summarized below:
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
$
(38,473
)
$
14,058
$
(194,423
)
$
(35,394
)
Net (loss) income per common share – basic(1)
(1.52
)
0.34
(7.70
)
(1.42
)
Net (loss) income per common share – diluted(1)
(1.52
)
0.33
(7.70
)
(1.42
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
52,320
14,686
82,731
52,873
Oil
$
24,524
$
42,187
$
66,510
$
120,496
NGLs
3,202
3,439
7,565
10,381
Natural gas
4,383
7,519
12,285
15,224
Total revenues
$
32,109
$
53,145
$
86,360
$
146,101
Oil (Bbls)
661,465
725,405
1,899,145
2,024,862
NGLs (Bbls)
305,920
387,256
876,853
868,811
Natural gas (Mcf)
2,154,969
3,313,757
6,468,594
6,210,617
Total barrels of oil equivalent (6:1)
1,326,547
1,664,954
3,854,097
3,928,776
Oil (Bbls/d)
7,190
7,885
6,931
7,417
NGLs (Bbls/d)
3,325
4,209
3,200
3,182
Natural gas (Mcf/d)
23,424
36,019
23,608
22,750
Total barrels of oil equivalent (BOE/d)
14,419
18,097
14,066
14,391
Oil ($ per Bbl)
$
37.08
$
58.16
$
35.02
$
59.51
NGLs ($ per Bbl)
10.47
8.88
8.63
11.95
Natural gas ($ per Mcf)
2.03
2.27
1.90
2.45
Total oil equivalent, excluding the effect from commodity derivatives ($ per BOE)
24.20
31.92
22.41
37.19
Oil equivalent price impact of settled hedges ($ per BOE)
33.23
(0.33
)
19.04
(1.41
)
Total oil equivalent, including the effect from commodity derivatives ($ per BOE)
57.43
31.59
41.45
35.78
Lease operating
$
4,763
$
8,948
$
16,430
$
23,472
Gas gathering, processing and transportation
1,891
1,107
4,916
3,223
Production and ad valorem taxes
1,994
3,017
6,084
8,126
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
18,256
24,635
59,184
64,120
General and administrative
15,808
4,124
24,664
12,345
Interest expense
11,399
11,295
33,521
32,730
Lease operating
$
3.59
$
5.37
$
4.26
$
5.97
Gas gathering, processing and transportation
1.43
0.66
1.28
0.82
Production and ad valorem taxes
1.50
1.81
1.58
2.07
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
13.76
14.80
15.36
16.32
General and administrative
11.92
2.48
6.40
3.14
Interest expense
8.59
6.78
8.70
8.33
(1) General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation
