17:59 | 30.12.2020

Longview Ranch Diversifies Cattle Breeding with Introduction of Charolais Bulls

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Longview Ranch has a long history of raising Corriente cattle, primarily used as sport cattle for rodeo events like team roping and steer wrestling. They’re known for high fertility, early maturity, trouble-free calving and foraging efficiency, as well as disease and parasite resistance. In 2019, Longview Ranch decided to move in a new direction and purchased a number of Charolais bulls. The team at Longview Ranch is now cross-breeding the Corriente horned cows with the Charolais bulls, creating a high quality beef product.

Longview Ranch breeds its cattle in late spring, aiming for calves to be birthed in January through March of the following year. After a gestation of nine months, the cow will usually give birth to one hardy, active and alert calf that weighs an average of 45 to 60 pounds. Longview Ranch weans the calves in October. For the next stage of the production cycle, Longview Ranch transfers the cattle to California to feed on grass for a year, later brought to a finished market weight in a specialized feedlot.

About Longview Ranch

Located along Central Oregon’s historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.

Longview Ranch remains committed to responsible, sustainable land-use practices, and has completed a restoration project along the John Day River to reestablish vegetation. Each year, the property invests in the prevention of noxious weeds that could harm the land at Longview Ranch, as well as its neighboring farms. The ranch also partakes in best practices regarding wildlife, limiting hunting on property and ensuring elk herds have a refuge. Additionally, while the area is not known for large numbers of antelope, in thanks to the integrity of the property, more than 200 does and bucks can be found at Longview Ranch.

Longview Ranch also has a rich history of giving back to its community, making annual donations to the Grant County 4-H and Union County Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

