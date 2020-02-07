|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
18:30 | 07.02.2020
LP® Announces Quarterly Dividend
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP, NYSE: LPX) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of $0.145 per share, up seven percent from its previous $0.135 per share quarterly dividend. The dividend will be payable March 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2020.
