ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:30 | 08.05.2020
LP Building Solutions Announces Change to a Virtual-Only Format for Its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
LP Building Solutions (LP) (NYSE: LPX) today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company will change its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) to a virtual-only format instead of an in-person meeting. The time and date of the meeting will be as previously announced on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. CT.
As described in the proxy materials that were previously distributed, only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2020 are entitled to vote. Stockholders can use their existing proxy cards to vote (new proxy cards will not be distributed as a result of the change to a virtual-only format). Whether or not stockholders plan to participate in the virtual-only Annual Meeting, LP urges stockholders to vote promptly according to the instructions in the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials they received by mail or in the proxy statement.
If stockholders want to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, they can access it at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LPX2020 by entering the 16-digit voting control number found on their proxy card. Stockholders may vote and submit questions during the meeting by following the instructions on the website.
To access the company’s proxy statement, visit the investor section on LP’s website.
