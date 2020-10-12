15:00 | 12.10.2020

LP Building Solutions Chairman and CEO W. Bradley Southern Named to the National Association of Manufacturers Board of Directors

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) announced that LP Building Solutions (LP) (NYSE: LPX) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer W. Bradley Southern has been named to the NAM Board of Directors. Southern will join NAM’s Board to bolster the association’s leadership in policy advocacy, workforce solutions, operational excellence, and news and insights.

Founded in 1895 and guided by its Board of Directors, NAM is the largest industrial trade association in the U.S. with more than 14,000 members and is the nation’s most influential manufacturing advocate. NAM’s membership includes some of the world’s most iconic brands and many of the small manufacturers that power the U.S. economy. Nearly 90 percent of NAM’s members are small and medium-sized businesses. “I am honored to be a part of NAM’s Board and continue to advocate for policies that will ensure our continued growth and success as manufacturers,” said Southern. “With more than 12 million men and women employed in manufacturing, NAM serves as a critical linchpin focused on growth and prosperity for all Americans.” Named 2019 North American CEO of the Year by Fastmarkets RISI, Southern joined LP in 1999 and became the company’s fifth CEO in 2017. He was elected Chairman of LP’s Board of Directors in March 2020. As Chairman and CEO, Southern directs LP’s strategic transformation and is responsible for all aspects of LP’s business and operations. “Brad commands respect as a recognized leader in our industry, and NAM will be stronger thanks to his service on our Board of Directors,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “He will bring invaluable insights as we work to drive even more manufacturing growth in America, advocate for the men and women of our industry, and advance our values of free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty, and equal opportunity.” Board members play a key role in NAM’s Creators Wanted campaign, a member-driven initiative to inspire and drive more Americans to pursue modern manufacturing careers. The campaign supports Manufacturing Institute programs for students, women, veterans, and underrepresented communities. Through various initiatives, Creators Wanted seeks to cut the skills gap by 600,000 workers by 2025 and increase the number of students enrolling in technical/vocational schools and apprenticeships, as well as the number of parents encouraging their children to pursue a career in modern manufacturing.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders worldwide. Its extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as the LP Structural Solutions portfolio (LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing), oriented strand board (OSB), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®, and LP Elements® Performance Fencing. In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading service and warranties. Since its founding in 1973, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About NAM

The National Association of Manufacturers is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12.1 million men and women, contributes $2.37 trillion to the U.S. economy annually and has the largest economic multiplier of any major sector and accounts for 63% of private-sector research and development. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States. For more information about the NAM or to follow us on Twitter and Facebook, please visit https://www.nam.org/.

