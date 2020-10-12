|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 12.10.2020
LP Building Solutions Chairman and CEO W. Bradley Southern Named to the National Association of Manufacturers Board of Directors
The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) announced that LP Building Solutions (LP) (NYSE: LPX) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer W. Bradley Southern has been named to the NAM Board of Directors. Southern will join NAM’s Board to bolster the association’s leadership in policy advocacy, workforce solutions, operational excellence, and news and insights.
“I am honored to be a part of NAM’s Board and continue to advocate for policies that will ensure our continued growth and success as manufacturers,” said Southern. “With more than 12 million men and women employed in manufacturing, NAM serves as a critical linchpin focused on growth and prosperity for all Americans.”
Named 2019 North American CEO of the Year by Fastmarkets RISI, Southern joined LP in 1999 and became the company’s fifth CEO in 2017. He was elected Chairman of LP’s Board of Directors in March 2020. As Chairman and CEO, Southern directs LP’s strategic transformation and is responsible for all aspects of LP’s business and operations.
“Brad commands respect as a recognized leader in our industry, and NAM will be stronger thanks to his service on our Board of Directors,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “He will bring invaluable insights as we work to drive even more manufacturing growth in America, advocate for the men and women of our industry, and advance our values of free enterprise, competitiveness, individual liberty, and equal opportunity.”
Board members play a key role in NAM’s Creators Wanted campaign, a member-driven initiative to inspire and drive more Americans to pursue modern manufacturing careers. The campaign supports Manufacturing Institute programs for students, women, veterans, and underrepresented communities. Through various initiatives, Creators Wanted seeks to cut the skills gap by 600,000 workers by 2025 and increase the number of students enrolling in technical/vocational schools and apprenticeships, as well as the number of parents encouraging their children to pursue a career in modern manufacturing.
