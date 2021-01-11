|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 11.01.2021
LSB Industries, Inc. Appoints Damien Renwick as Chief Commercial Officer
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced that Damien Renwick has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 11, 2021. This newly created position is intended to lead all of LSB’s commercial activities, including sales and marketing, logistics and customer service.
“We are very pleased that Damien has joined our senior leadership team as our Chief Commercial Officer,” stated Mark Behrman, LSB’s President and CEO. “Broadening our distribution and optimizing our production capacity through aggressive sales and marketing programs and other strategic opportunities are key elements of our growth plans. Damien’s extensive experience makes him highly qualified to assist us in achieving our goals of increasing profitability and shareholder value in the quarters and years to come. On behalf of our Board, I’d like to welcome Damien to LSB.”
Damien began his career with Arthur Andersen, in the firm’s Perth, Australia office, where from 1999 to 2002 he worked as a senior business consultant advising clients on IT strategy, enterprise-wide business technology solutions and business process re-engineering and ERP implementation.
Damien holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia.
Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information or future developments.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer