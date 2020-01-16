|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 16.01.2020
LSB Industries, Inc. Appoints John Burns as Executive Vice President of Manufacturing
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced that John Burns has been named Executive Vice President-Manufacturing, effective February 3, 2020. Mr. Burns takes over the position from John Diesch who has served in the role since August 2016 and will be retiring after over 30 years in the chemical industry. Mr. Diesch will remain with LSB through the end of February to ensure an orderly and effective transition.
“We would like to thank John Diesch for his major contributions to the Company during his more than three years as our head of manufacturing,” commented Mark Behrman, LSB’s President and CEO. “John’s tenure with our Company included the oversight of several critical plant reliability initiatives that have translated into the improved performance of our facilities. He has had a very successful career in the chemical industry, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Mr. Behrman continued, “We are very pleased that John Burns will be joining our senior leadership team. His extensive experience in driving operational excellence within process industries and his deep knowledge of nitrogen manufacturing plants make him highly qualified to continue the performance improvement we have achieved over the past few years. We expect John to be instrumental in the continued operational improvements of our manufacturing facilities and look forward to working with him as we strive to attain our targeted safety performance and operating rates in the quarters to come. On behalf of our Board, I’d like to welcome John to LSB.”
Beginning in 2015, John moved into Innovation and Transformation Director positions in Koch’s petroleum refining and paper manufacturing businesses. In these roles, John advanced both the application of lean manufacturing methodologies and the monitoring and analysis of assets and production performance, ultimately improving asset reliability and plant productivity for Koch’s facilities. Another large part of these roles was John’s leadership coaching and ability to educate employees.
John holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering Technology, as well as a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.
Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties. Though we believe that expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectation will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including those set forth under “Risk Factors” and “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and, if applicable, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release except as required by applicable law.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer