22:05 | 24.02.2021
LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2020 Fourth Quarter
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB” or the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Net sales of $88.9 million reflects a 31% increase from stronger sales volumes, partially offset by a 11% decrease from weaker pricing relative to the prior year fourth quarter
Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $10.4 million reflects a $16.3 million benefit from stronger production and sales volumes, partially offset by a $9.6 million net impact from weaker pricing and $2.2 million from COVID-19’s impact on demand, relative to the prior year fourth quarter
Full year production volume records for ammonia of 827,000 tons and for UAN of 501,000 tons
64% increase in fertilizer sales volumes, including a 105% increase in UAN sales volumes, versus the fourth quarter of 2019
Total liquidity of approximately $58 million as of December 31, 2020
“We delivered fourth quarter 2020 results largely in-line with our expectations headed into the period,” stated Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ President and CEO. “Our substantial year-over-year increase in production volume more than offset the continued pricing headwinds on fertilizer sales and the pandemic-related impact on industrial and mining demand that we experienced during the quarter. Despite the challenges we faced across our end markets, we still generated a 44% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA for the period.”
“The fourth quarter capped off our best year of operating performance across our three facilities in our company’s history. We delivered record production volumes for ammonia and UAN for full year 2020, reflecting a return on the investments we’ve made in plant reliability and product upgrading capabilities over the last several years as well as our focus on continuous improvement in our manufacturing operations. We also benefitted from the absence of any turnaround activity in 2020 as compared to 2019. Overall, we were pleased with the performance of our plants in 2020 and believe that we will generate further improvement in operating rates and production volumes in 2021.”
Mr. Behrman continued, “Favorable dynamics for U.S. agriculture have translated into higher prices for a variety of crops, including corn, wheat and cotton, which has prompted an increase in demand and selling prices for fertilizers. In fact, since mid-January we have seen a significant increase in selling prices for all the nitrogen fertilizers we sell. We expect that the benefit of these higher selling prices will have some impact on our first quarter financial results and be fully reflected in our second quarter. Regarding our industrial business, we have seen a steady rebound in demand since the lows experienced in the early part of the pandemic. However, many sectors are not yet operating at pre-pandemic levels and while we don’t expect that to significantly impact our industrial sales volumes due to our strong sales efforts, it is still putting selling price pressure on certain of our products. We are hopeful that as COVID-19 vaccines are increasingly distributed, overall demand in the marketplace will get back to pre-pandemic levels putting less pressure on selling prices on certain products.”
Mr. Behrman concluded, “Regarding our outlook for 2021, we expect to deliver year-over-year improvement in production and sales volumes which we believe will translate into improved adjusted EBITDA and cash flow for the year. We believe that with the strengthening of fertilizer market dynamics, our anticipated improvement in our financial performance and the current favorable credit market environment, we will have an opportunity to refinance our existing debt at more favorable terms, which would provide us with greater financial flexibility to pursue growth initiatives. “
“Lastly, consistent with the global focus on reducing carbon emissions, we are currently working on developing a strategy to enter the clean energy market through the production of “green ammonia.” We view this as a growth platform for our business and believe that current ammonia producers are best positioned to be leaders in this market as it develops, due to our ability to leverage our existing knowledge in ammonia manufacturing, handling, storage and logistics. We are very excited about the opportunities ahead of us in 2021 and look forward to providing updates on key initiatives and developments as we move through the year.”
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Sector Mix
Net Sales
Sector Mix
% Change
Agricultural
$
41,595
47
%
$
32,851
45
%
27
%
Industrial
35,887
40
%
34,064
46
%
5
%
Mining
11,421
13
%
6,981
9
%
64
%
$
88,903
$
73,896
20
%
Comparison of 2020 to 2019 quarterly periods:
Net sales of our agricultural products increased during the quarter relative to the prior year period driven by stronger volumes for all of our products, particularly UAN, which benefited from higher production at our Pryor facility resulting from the installation of a new Urea reactor in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the absence of turnaround activity in the 2020 fourth quarter compared to the prior year period; in November of 2019, Pryor was down for two weeks as a turnaround was concluded. Partially offsetting the increased production volume was continued weaker pricing for HDAN, UAN and agricultural ammonia.
Net sales of our industrial and mining products, other than Nitric acid, increased modestly as several key end markets for our products, including automotive, home building, power generation, and mining markets have been gradually recovering, although not yet reaching pre-pandemic levels. Nitric Acid sales continue to be impacted by pandemic related market weakness.
The year-over-year change in operating loss and adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of the higher volumes and improved fixed cost absorption partially offset by weaker selling prices, particularly for agricultural products.
The following tables provide key sales metrics for our Agricultural products:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
% Change
Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN)
131,665
64,298
105
%
High density ammonium nitrate (HDAN)
70,987
58,603
21
%
Ammonia
28,293
17,071
66
%
Other
2,997
2,516
19
%
233,942
142,488
64
%
UAN
$
132
$
161
(18
)%
HDAN
$
159
$
201
(21
)%
Ammonia
$
210
$
253
(17
)%
(A) Average selling prices represent “net back” prices which are calculated as sales less freight expenses divided by product sales volume in tons.
The following table indicates the volumes sold of our major Industrial products:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
% Change
Ammonia
68,483
64,868
6
%
Nitric acid
29,270
29,594
(1
)%
Other Industrial Products
14,369
9,839
46
%
112,122
104,301
7
%
$
239
$
255
(6
)%
The following table indicates the volumes sold of our major Mining products:
Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
% Change
LDAN/HDAN/AN solution
44,970
29,015
55
%
Average natural gas cost/MMBtu
$
2.46
$
2.47
0
%
Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $12.6 million compared to $12.1 million for the same period in 2019.
Capital expenditures were approximately $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the full year of 2021, total capital expenditures related to capital work to be performed in 2021 are expected to be approximately $30 million, inclusive of investments for margin enhancement purposes.
UAN
480,000 – 500,000
499,000
HDAN
280,000 – 300,000
293,000
Ammonia
70,000 – 90,000
97,000
Ammonia
240,000 – 260,000
269,000
AN, Nitric, and Other
400,000 – 420,000
303,000
Sulfuric Acid
145,000 – 165,000
146,000
To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to the Company’s website at www.lsbindustries.com at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.
Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information or future developments.
December 31,
December 31,
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
Net sales
$
88,903
$
73,896
$
351,316
$
365,070
Cost of sales
92,368
86,173
334,268
360,085
Gross profit (loss)
(3,465
)
(12,277
)
17,048
4,985
Selling, general and administrative expense
6,506
9,467
32,084
34,172
Other expense, net
259
9,532
499
9,904
Operating loss
(10,230
)
(31,276
)
(15,535
)
(39,091
)
Interest expense, net
12,606
12,080
51,115
46,389
Non-operating other expense (income), net
597
(534
)
10
(1,139
)
Loss before benefit for income taxes
(23,433
)
(42,822
)
(66,660
)
(84,341
)
Benefit for income taxes
(1,741
)
(15,108
)
(4,749
)
(20,924
)
Net loss
(21,692
)
(27,714
)
(61,911
)
(63,417
)
Dividends on convertible preferred stocks
75
75
300
300
Dividends on Series E redeemable preferred stock
9,297
8,120
35,182
30,729
Accretion of Series E redeemable preferred stock
509
502
2,026
1,995
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(31,573
)
$
(36,411
)
$
(99,419
)
$
(96,441
)
Basic and dilutive net loss per common share
$
(1.12
)
$
(1.30
)
$
(3.53
)
$
(3.44
)
December 31,
2020
2019
(In Thousands)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,264
$
22,791
Accounts receivable
42,929
40,203
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(378
)
(261
)
Accounts receivable, net
42,551
39,942
Inventories:
Finished goods
17,778
21,738
Raw materials
1,795
1,573
Total inventories
19,573
23,311
Supplies, prepaid items and other:
Prepaid insurance
12,315
11,837
Precious metals
6,787
5,568
Supplies
25,288
24,689
Other
6,802
2,735
Total supplies, prepaid items and other
51,192
44,829
Total current assets
129,580
130,873
Property, plant and equipment, net
891,198
936,474
Other assets:
Operating lease assets
26,403
15,330
Intangible and other assets, net
6,121
5,812
32,524
21,142
$
1,053,302
$
1,088,489
December 31,
2020
2019
(In Thousands)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
46,551
$
58,477
Short-term financing
13,576
9,929
Accrued and other liabilities
30,367
25,484
Current portion of long-term debt
16,801
9,410
Total current liabilities
107,295
103,300
Long-term debt, net
467,389
449,634
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
19,845
11,404
Other noncurrent accrued and other liabilities
6,090
6,214
Deferred income taxes
30,939
35,717
Commitments and contingencies (Note 8)
Redeemable preferred stocks:
Series E 14% cumulative, redeemable Class C preferred stock, no par value,
210,000 shares issued; 139,768 outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference
of $277,982,000 ($242,800,000 at December 31, 2019)
272,101
234,893
Series F redeemable Class C preferred stock, no par value, 1 share issued
and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference of $100
—
—
Stockholders’ equity:
Series B 12% cumulative, convertible preferred stock, $100 par value; 20,000
shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference
of $3,265,000 ($3,025,000 at December 31, 2019)
2,000
2,000
Series D 6% cumulative, convertible Class C preferred stock, no par value;
1,000,000 shares issued and outstanding; aggregate liquidation preference
of $1,312,000 ($1,252,000 at December 31, 2019)
1,000
1,000
Common stock, $.10 par value; 75,000,000 shares authorized,
31,283,210 shares issued (31,283,210 shares at December 31, 2019)
3,128
3,128
Capital in excess of par value
198,215
196,833
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(41,487
)
57,632
162,856
260,593
Less treasury stock, at cost:
Common stock, 2,074,565 shares (2,009,566 shares at December 31, 2019)
13,213
13,266
Total stockholders’ equity
149,643
247,327
$
1,053,302
$
1,088,489
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest expense
12,606
12,080
51,115
46,389
Depreciation and amortization
17,939
17,064
70,841
69,574
Benefit for income taxes
(1,741
)
(15,108
)
(4,749
)
(20,924
)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Stock-based compensation
134
421
1,761
2,220
Severance costs
—
615
—
615
Unrealized loss on commodity contracts
1,743
—
1,205
—
Legal fees (Leidos)
572
3,843
5,715
9,601
Loss on disposal of assets and other
312
10,564
921
11,221
FMV adjustment on preferred stock embedded derivatives
562
(437
)
(55
)
(558
)
Consulting costs associated with Initiatives
(20
)
502
558
1,414
Turnaround costs
31
5,373
76
13,210
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Agricultural net sales ($ in thousands)
$
41,595
$
32,851
$
180,036
$
187,641
Less freight
4,328
3,956
15,967
14,727
Agricultural netback sales
$
37,267
$
28,895
$
164,069
$
172,914
