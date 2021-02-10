|
22:05 | 10.02.2021
LSB Industries, Inc. Schedules 2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Results Release for Wednesday, February 24th and Conference Call for Thursday, February 25th
LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after the close of the stock market.
LSB’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6739. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com on the webcast section of the Investor Info tab. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.
To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to LSB’s website at www.lsbindustries.com at least 15 minutes before the conference call to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on LSB’s website for 90 days.
