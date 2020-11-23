|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:05 | 23.11.2020
LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, November 30th
LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB” or “the Company”) today announced that its President & CEO, Mark Behrman, will participate in a fireside chat during the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:45 am ET.
Mr. Behrman will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Bank of America Merrill Lynch institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.
A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website, and at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2020/id32104227675.cfm. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.lsbindustries.com.
