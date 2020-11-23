ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
22:05 | 23.11.2020
LSB Industries, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, November 30th

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (“LSB” or “the Company”) today announced that its President & CEO, Mark Behrman, will participate in a fireside chat during the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 9:45 am ET.

Mr. Behrman will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Bank of America Merrill Lynch institutional sales representative or Fred Buonocore at fbuonocore@equityny.com.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website, and at http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2020/id32104227675.cfm. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.lsbindustries.com.
About LSB Industries, Inc.
LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201123006219/en/

