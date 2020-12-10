|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
6:37 | 10.12.2020
L&T Technology Services wins USD 100 Million plus Plant Engineering engagement from global O&G major
L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced that it has been selected by a global O&G major to be the primary engineering partner to support two of their integrated refining and chemicals manufacturing facilities in USA. This is a multi-year engagement with a potential value of more than USD 100 Million.
Under the five-year engagement, LTTS will provide multi-discipline plant engineering activities including site sustenance, discipline engineering and control automation support for both facilities. LTTS will leverage its in-house digital engineering tools and new age technology & solutions to optimize project execution and drive efficiency improvements for the customer. The two sites covered under LTTS’ scope are integrated refining, chemical and polymer complexes and are currently among the top 10 biggest downstream sites in the U.S.
