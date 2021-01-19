0:00 | 20.01.2021

The Lubricants market will register an incremental spend of about USD 21.18 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.17% from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to Lubricants market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Get free report sample within minutes

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005509/en/SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Lubricants Market Procurement Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic crisis and recovery analysis of Lubricants marketLubricants Market Analysis

Analysis of the cost and volume drivers and supply market forecasts in various regions are offered in this Lubricants research report. This market intelligence report also analyzes the top supply markets and the critical cost drivers that can aid buyers and suppliers devise a cost-effective category management strategy.

The report provides insights on the following information:

Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities Supply chain margins and pricing models Competitiveness index for suppliers Market favorability index for suppliers Supplier and buyer KPIs

The Lubricants market will register an incremental spend of USD 21.18 billion, growing at a CAGR of 3.17% from 2020-2024 On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.

This Lubricants procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Exxon Mobil Corp. BP Plc Petroliam Nasional Berhad Total SA Chevron Corp. Eni Spa ConocoPhillips Co. FUCHS PETROLUB SE Valvoline Inc.

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Lubricants requirements following questions:

Am I engaging with the right suppliers? Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers? Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for? What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of ContentExecutive SummaryMarket InsightsCategory Pricing InsightsCost-saving OpportunitiesBest PracticesCategory EcosystemCategory Management StrategyCategory Management EnablersSuppliers SelectionSuppliers under CoverageUS Market InsightsCategory scopeAppendix

