Lucara Recovers 341 Carat Top White Gem Diamond From the Karowe Mine in Botswana

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the recovery of an unbroken 341 carat top white gem quality diamond from its 100% owned Karowe Diamond Mine in Botswana (image attached [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3037858-1&h=2678849825&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.lucaradiamond.com%2Fsite%2Fassets%2Ffiles%2F11413%2F2021-01-14_luc_341ct.jpg&a=image+attached]). The 341 carat diamond was recovered over the holiday period from milling of ore sourced from the south western quadrant of the South Lobe M/PK(S) unit. The recovery of large gem quality diamonds from the M/PK(S) unit of the South Lobe is in line with expectations and historical South Lobe recoveries. View pdf version [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3037858-1&h=685029202&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1420899%2F2021_01_14_Lucara_recovers_341ct.pdf&a=View+pdf+version].Eira Thomas, Lucara’s CEO commented: “Lucara is extremely pleased to be starting off 2021 with the recovery of a 341 carat high quality white gem diamond that builds on previous historic recoveries which include the 549 carat Sethunya, 998 carat, 1758 carat Sewelô, the 1109 carat Lesedi La Rona and the 342 carat Queen of the Kalahari. The 341 carat diamond represents the 54th diamond greater than 200 carats to be recovered from Karowe since 2015. The consistent recovery of these large diamonds is a testament to the continued strong resource and plant performance at Karowe and underpins our rationale for moving forward with the underground expansion program that will see mining continue for at least another 13 years after the open pit ceases operations in 2026. This press release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. John Armstrong, Ph.D. P.Geol., Vice-President, Technical Services of the Company and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.Eira ThomasPresident and Chief Executive Officer The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.This information is information that the Company is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2:00pm Pacific Time on January 14, 2021.CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTSCertain of the statements made and contained herein and elsewhere constitute forward-looking statements as defined in applicable securities laws. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved.Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be accurate and such forward-looking information included herein should not be unduly relied upon. The value of the Company’s shares, its financial results and its mining activities are significantly affected by the price and marketability of the diamonds recovered. The sales price of a diamond is determined by its characteristics. Contact: Investor Relations & Communications, +1 604 674 0272| info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations & Public Relations, +46 701 112615 | reriksson@rive6.ch; UK Public Relations: Emily Moss / Jos Simson, Tavistock, +44 778 8554035 | lucara@tavistock.co.uk 