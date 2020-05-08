23:00 | 08.05.2020

Lucara Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 8, 2020 /CNW/ – Please view PDF version [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2799342-1&h=3397029668&u=https%3A%2F%2Fmma.prnewswire.com%2Fmedia%2F1165916%2F20200508_LUC_AGS_VotingResults.pdf&a=Please+view+PDF+version]Lucara Diamond Corp. (“Lucara” or the “Company”) held its Annual General & Special meeting of shareholders in Vancouver, British Columbia today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting: Board MembersShareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows: Director Votes For % Votes Votes Withheld % Votes

For Withheld — Paul Conibear 147,944,235 96.10 6,008,462 3.90 — David Dicaire 153,251,523 99.54 701,174 0.48 — Marie Inkster 150,609,532 97.83 3,343,165 2.17 — Lukas Lundin 139,099,907 90.35 14,852,790 9.65 — Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 149,177,255 96.90 4,775,442 3.10 — Peter J. O’Callaghan 145,033,742 94.21 8,918,955 5.79 — Eira Thomas 149,040,428 96.81 4,912,269 3.19 —

Appointment of AuditorsShareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors with 98.46% of shareholders voting in favour.Share Unit PlanApproval of certain amendments to the Corporation's share unit plan, and the allotment of up to 10,000,000 shares to be issued thereunder including the ratification of 779,090 share units granted under the share unit plan, as disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020, were approved by Shareholders with 96.96% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour. Deferred Share Unit PlanApproval of a Deferred share unit plan, and the allotment of up to 4,000,000 shares to be issued thereunder including the ratification of 278,000 deferred share units granted under the DSU plan, disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020, was approved with 99.04% shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.Advisory Resolution on Executive CompensationManagement's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 3, 2020 was approved with 97.23% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.On behalf of the Board, Eira ThomasPresident and Chief Executive OfficerABOUT LUCARALucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.ABOUT CLARAClara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp, is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 8, 2020 at 2:00pm Pacific Time.