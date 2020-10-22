19:30 | 22.10.2020

Luminary Acquires Declare

Luminary, the global collaboration hub for professional women, today announced that it acquired Declare, a premier leadership platform transforming how women learn, work and succeed. The acquisition of the Declare brand and its assets supports Luminary’s mission of advancing women through community and further strengthens the company’s position as a leading workplace equity advocate. This acquisition is the first of its kind bringing the powerhouse networks and corporate partners of both brands together under one roof, under the leadership of Luminary’s Founder and CEO, Cate Luzio. “Luminary is thrilled to welcome Declare to our growing family, as we continue to identify collaboration opportunities that benefit our vast global network of individual and corporate members,” said Cate Luzio, Founder and CEO of Luminary. “We are joining our mission-aligned forces in the midst of an economic crisis, and our combined programming, networks and expertise will support women in the workplace as they are experiencing the world’s first she-session and suffering disproportionately from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Cate Luzio had an impressive 20-year career in corporate investment banking and launched Luminary to address the gender gap and growing inequalities facing women in the workplace. Luminary is a diverse and resilient collective of women focused on fostering meaningful relationships. Luminary and Declare’s members and corporate partners will have access to all virtual and in-person offerings dedicated to collaboration, professional development and career advancement. The combined Luminary-Declare experience will give members the unique opportunity to meet, skill-up together, and share thought leadership content. Luminary intentionally doesn’t have an application process because diversity, equity and inclusion are paramount to the mission. Programs are created to engage members from a cross-section of industries, experiences, and skills. “We are thrilled about the opportunity to join Luminary and contribute to the further creation of an equitable, supportive community in the New York ecosystem and beyond,” said Caryn Effron, Co-Founder of Declare and commercial real estate executive. Declare’s corporate partners include KKR, Insight Partners, Apollo Global Management, First Republic, Blackstone, Warburg Pincus, Charter Communications, Gunderson Dettmer, and SL Green Realty Corp., to name a few. These partners will join Luminary’s growing corporate membership program with Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Unilever, UBS, WW, Heidrick and Struggles, Berlin Cameron (part of WPP), Verizon, Mastercard and more.

About Luminary Luminary is the global collaboration hub and community for women who are passionate about professional development and expanding their networks. This inclusive membership community is the ultimate career advocate focused on advancing women through community and content. Founded by Cate Luzio in 2018, Luminary supports thousands of individuals and dozens of corporate members like UBS, WW, JPMorgan Chase, Unilever, Goldman Sachs, Mastercard, Heidrick & Struggles, Girls Inc., and more. Luminary provides hundreds of expert-led programs annually and creates experiences in a one-of-a-kind meeting space. In NYC, members can access three floors of communal working and social space with a private, rooftop deck that’s open year-round, a fitness studio, a beauty bar, and many more amenities. Luminary keeps everyone connected with a digital membership that unites members from around the world and provides unlimited, virtual access to all programs and workshops. This robust virtual experience also includes a proprietary Luminary app, Slack channel, and more. Learn more at www.luminary-nyc.com and follow us on social: @bealuminary.

About Declare

Declare is the leading leadership platform for women, providing robust leadership training and career advancement for professional women and specializing in helping companies build high-performing diverse teams. Declare members represent top technology, financial services, media, consulting, healthcare, asset management, and consumer companies. Launched in 2017, the Declare platform comprises thriving communities in New York, San Francisco, London, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. The platform equips members with both in-person and online leadership training, mentorship, curated networking groups, job placement and opportunities and unmatched community resources. For more information, please visit https://declare.co/ and follow @declare.co on Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006003/en/