Luna Technologies Adds Joe Goodman as Sales Engineering Director

Luna Technologies, a Portland-based hydrocarbon extraction equipment manufacturer, added Joe Goodman as Sales Engineering Director, a new position at the company. Goodman is a sales leader with experience at Portland cannabis brand house LTRMN and, prior to that, more than 15 years leading sales and establishing Fortune 500 retail accounts in the newspaper industry.

Goodman will drive Luna’s efforts to increase its share of the hydrocarbon extraction market in North America, and will more fully rollout the company’s IO Extractor to Canada. Luna became the first hydrocarbon extraction equipment manufacturer to receive pre-approval for legal production in Canada in late-2019. “With the rapid expansion of commercial products that require extracted cannabinoids, terpenes, and isolates, we project significant growth at Luna Technologies and are already seeing evidence of it this year,” said Jack Naito, president and cofounder of Luna Technologies. “Joe will professionalize our sales process and free up the engineering team to advance the R&D that established Luna’s position at the forefront of the extraction industry today.” Previously, Goodman served as Director of Sales and Business Development for LTRMN, one of the premier marketing and distribution teams in the cannabis industry. LTRMN distributed to more than 350 cannabis retailers across all regions of Oregon and opened California operations during Goodman’s tenure. Prior to LTRMN, Joe was Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Circulations Promotions Unlimited, where he oversaw sales teams representing Tribune Publishing newspapers in more than 50 U.S. markets. During his time with CPU, Goodman established multi-year, multi-million-dollar accounts with major retailers like Safeway, Starbucks, Kroger, and more. He earned a slew of accolades while reinventing the company’s approach to sales amidst the decline of print publishing and the rise of a digitally dominated economy. Goodman’s passion for technology and automation made Luna a perfect fit. “I’ve always been drawn to technology and its ability to improve processes and create a repeatable, positive user experience,” said Goodman. “After seeing the cannabis industry up close from a wholesale and retail perspective, it became clear that the biggest gap in this fast-growing industry is consistency in the supply chain. Luna is well positioned to fill that gap while it sets the standard for enterprise-grade hydrocarbon extraction broadly, and for consistency, safety, and ease of use specifically.”

About Luna Technologies

Luna Technologies is a Portland-based cannabis extraction equipment manufacturer focused on developing fully automated extraction equipment to utilize hydrocarbon solvents like butane and propane. The Luna team, fueled by backgrounds in aerospace engineering, large-scale cannabis cultivation, and pharmaceutical engineering, aimed to create the world’s most advanced extractor: the IO Extractor. The IO is an industry standard in safety, efficiency, and ease of use, reducing risk of operator error with a simple touchscreen interface and reducing noxious emissions compared with competing extractors. Learn more at lunatechequipment.com

