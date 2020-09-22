|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:15 | 22.09.2020
Luna Technologies Adds Joe Goodman as Sales Engineering Director
Luna Technologies, a Portland-based hydrocarbon extraction equipment manufacturer, added Joe Goodman as Sales Engineering Director, a new position at the company. Goodman is a sales leader with experience at Portland cannabis brand house LTRMN and, prior to that, more than 15 years leading sales and establishing Fortune 500 retail accounts in the newspaper industry.
“With the rapid expansion of commercial products that require extracted cannabinoids, terpenes, and isolates, we project significant growth at Luna Technologies and are already seeing evidence of it this year,” said Jack Naito, president and cofounder of Luna Technologies. “Joe will professionalize our sales process and free up the engineering team to advance the R&D that established Luna’s position at the forefront of the extraction industry today.”
Previously, Goodman served as Director of Sales and Business Development for LTRMN, one of the premier marketing and distribution teams in the cannabis industry. LTRMN distributed to more than 350 cannabis retailers across all regions of Oregon and opened California operations during Goodman’s tenure. Prior to LTRMN, Joe was Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Circulations Promotions Unlimited, where he oversaw sales teams representing Tribune Publishing newspapers in more than 50 U.S. markets. During his time with CPU, Goodman established multi-year, multi-million-dollar accounts with major retailers like Safeway, Starbucks, Kroger, and more. He earned a slew of accolades while reinventing the company’s approach to sales amidst the decline of print publishing and the rise of a digitally dominated economy.
Goodman’s passion for technology and automation made Luna a perfect fit. “I’ve always been drawn to technology and its ability to improve processes and create a repeatable, positive user experience,” said Goodman. “After seeing the cannabis industry up close from a wholesale and retail perspective, it became clear that the biggest gap in this fast-growing industry is consistency in the supply chain. Luna is well positioned to fill that gap while it sets the standard for enterprise-grade hydrocarbon extraction broadly, and for consistency, safety, and ease of use specifically.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer