17:04 | 20.10.2021
Luna Technologies Introduces Elara, A Reimagined Ethanol Cannabis Extraction Solution
Luna Technologies, a Portland-based manufacturer of hydrocarbon extraction equipment for the cannabis industry, today announced the addition of the Elara to its portfolio of cannabis extraction equipment. The Elara is an automated end-to-end ethanol-based cannabis extractor for high-volume producers featuring low-temp cryo extraction technology developed through a partnership with Verdara Technologies, an engineering and manufacturing company of cannabis and hemp extraction equipment.
“By combining Luna’s experience with Verdara’s expertise in ethanol extraction and cryogenic engineering, we have created an end-to-end automated ethanol extraction system that eliminates manual processes between extraction, separation, filtration, and evaporation,” said Jack Naito, president of Luna Technologies. “Adding the Elara ethanol extractor to our existing hydrocarbon product line, which includes the IO and Oberon extractors, will provide customers greater flexibility and efficiency in creating a variety of high-end concentrates with the best flavors and experiences in the marketplace.”
“Through years of ongoing collaboration with Luna Technologies, Verdara has seen opportunities for growth in the ethanol extraction space,” said Eugene Botsoe, president of Verdara Technologies. “The Elara incorporates more than 50 years of process equipment design and manufacturing knowledge, as well as our cryogenic engineering and application expertise. We have tested the system extensively, and we are confident that customers will be pleased with the ease of use as well as the superior quality of the extracted oils.”
Luna Technologies expects to deliver the first production units of the Elara in Q1 2022 with the ability to process 100 pounds of biomass per hour. In total, operators will be able to produce up to 100 liters of winterized cannabis oil per day across three, eight-hour shifts.
To learn more about the Elara along with Luna’s entire line of extraction equipment and capabilities including the new Oberon hydrocarbon extractor, visit booth #C5211 at MJBizCon, October 20-22, 2021, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
