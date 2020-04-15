|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 15.04.2020
Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting & Nomination of Ashley Heppenstall for Election to the Board of Directors
TORONTO, April 15, 2020 /CNW/ – Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will hold its Annual Meeting (the “Meeting”) on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET via live audio webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LUN2020 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2778201-1&h=194265493&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FLUN2020&a=www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FLUN2020]. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular and related meeting materials are now available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.lundinmining.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2778201-1&h=208520392&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lundinmining.com%2F&a=www.lundinmining.com].Lundin Mining also announced the nomination of Ashley Heppenstall for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Meeting. In connection with the nomination of Mr. Heppenstall. The Company’s Lead Director, Mr. William Rand, will not be standing for re-election.Mr. Lukas Lundin, Chair of Lundin Mining’s Board stated, “First and foremost we would like to thank Bill for his dedication to Lundin Mining. Bill has been an engaged and invaluable director of the Company since its incorporation in 1994. It is without exaggeration that Lundin Mining is the success it is today in large part to Bill’s guidance and stewardship through many periods of challenge and growth over the last 25 years.”Mr. Lundin continued, “We are very pleased to have Mr. Heppenstall nominated for election to Lundin Mining’s Board. Ashely’s nomination is part of ongoing renewal focused on ensuring the Board retains the skills and expertise to drive continued success of the Company. His experience as a seasoned board member and years of executive leadership in the natural resource sector will be a meaningful addition to the Board.”Mr. Heppenstall has over 30 years of experience in the oil and gas and resource sectors. From 2001 to 2015, Mr. Heppenstall served as the President, Chief Executive Officer and Finance Director of Lundin Petroleum AB, an oil and gas exploration and production company with core assets in Norway and South East Asia. Early in his career, Mr. Heppenstall worked in the banking sector where he was involved in project financing of oil and resource sector businesses.Annual Meeting InformationGiven the significant uncertainty relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its public health impact and the associated current restrictions on and the risk in attending large group gatherings, Lundin Mining has made arrangements to enable shareholders to attend and vote virtually at this year’s Meeting.Eligible Shareholders are encouraged to vote online at www.proxyvote.com, by telephone or by proxy.The Meeting will be held on Monday May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET via live audio webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LUN2020 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2778201-1&h=194265493&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FLUN2020&a=www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com%2FLUN2020].The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:
Web site: http://www.lundinmining.com/s/Home.asp/
