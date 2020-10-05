23:17 | 05.10.2020

Lundin Mining to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results October 28, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Lundin Mining Corporation (“Lundin Mining” or the “Company”) announces that the report for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be published on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast at 08:00 ET, 14:00 CET on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Conference call details are provided below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start to ensure placement into the conference on time.Call-in number for the conference call (North America): +1 647 788 4922Call-in number for the conference call (North America Toll Free): +1 877 223 4471Call-in number for the conference call (Sweden): 020 012 3522To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=0B19E71E-19F6-4046-BB0E-16B3094A655E [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2940372-1&h=3478138844&u=https%3A%2F%2Furldefense.proofpoint.com%2Fv2%2Furl%3Fu%3Dhttps-3A__onlinexperiences.com_Launch_QReg_ShowUUID-3D0B19E71E-2D19F6-2D4046-2DBB0E-2D16B3094A655E%26d%3DDwQFAg%26c%3DnnAQMy7pC4VbnVRH0DqrsJGKvFwiooqV-X-eV6Yo2tw%26r%3DkUtPzRDKybBbC_LAFsczwMyqbovbwA54AFJl_4BZkCE%26m%3D1J0qRZRb5Cv4znzAu0FffR3LIEao4FSnFyLtwLUGxEo%26s%3DG-MKfmKLL4rNptC8d7kF8MEjzyPnmJohIDnnaBV8k9Y%26e%3D&a=https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3D0B19E71E-19F6-4046-BB0E-16B3094A655E] The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the Lundin Mining website www.lundinmining.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2940372-1&h=1042747431&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.lundinmining.com%2F&a=www.lundinmining.com] before the conference call. A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the call until November 12, 2020. Call-in numbers for the replay are (North America): +1 800 585 8367 or (internationally) +1 416 621 4642The passcode for the replay is: 7439257A replay of the webcast will be available by clicking on the direct link [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2940372-1&h=1638533398&u=https%3A%2F%2Fonlinexperiences.com%2FLaunch%2FQReg%2FShowUUID%3D0B19E71E-19F6-4046-BB0E-16B3094A655E&a=direct+link] above.About Lundin MiningLundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel. Contact: Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1 416 342 5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50 Lundin Mining Corporation Web site: http://www.lundinmining.com/s/Home.asp/