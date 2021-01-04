20:59 | 04.01.2021

Lutheran Community Services Northwest and Compass Housing Alliance Finalize Affiliation Agreement

Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCS Northwest) and Compass Housing Alliance (Compass) have signed a definitive agreement for Compass to become an affiliate of LCS Northwest. The agreement was approved by the Board of Directors for both organizations and is effective Jan. 1, 2021.

The two social services agencies with Lutheran roots bring different complementary strengths to the affiliation. Compass brings a focus on enhanced emergency services and affordable housing, while LCS Northwest brings a focus on behavioral health, child welfare, family services, crime victims, and seniors. “Both of our 100-year-old organizations have a history of responding to needs in our communities and making meaningful impacts,” said LCS Northwest CEO and President David Duea. “We live in a time when people are struggling economically, and our dual focus on the most vulnerable people could not be more important. I believe that working side by side, we can deliver health, justice and hope as well as stability, growth and community.”

About Lutheran Community Services Northwest

Founded in 1921, LCS Northwest is a non-profit organization, partnering with individuals and families to provide health, justice, and hope in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. LCSNW helps more than 40,000 people each year by ensuring they have access to behavioral health, crime victim advocacy, child, youth and family, refugee, and immigrant supportive services, and aging and independent living services. For more information about LCSNW, go to https://lcsnw.org/.

About Compass Housing Alliance

For 100 years, Compass Housing Alliance has served individuals, veterans, and families experiencing chronic homelessness and housing instability, many of whom are among the most vulnerable members of our community. Compass Housing Alliance provides essential services and affordable housing to low-income individuals and those experiencing homelessness at 20 locations across the Greater Puget Sound region. In offering opportunities for stability, personal growth, and community, Compass envisions a world in which every person lives in a safe, caring community. For more information about Compass, go to their website: https://www.compasshousingalliance.org/

