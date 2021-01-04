|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:59 | 04.01.2021
Lutheran Community Services Northwest and Compass Housing Alliance Finalize Affiliation Agreement
Lutheran Community Services Northwest (LCS Northwest) and Compass Housing Alliance (Compass) have signed a definitive agreement for Compass to become an affiliate of LCS Northwest. The agreement was approved by the Board of Directors for both organizations and is effective Jan. 1, 2021.
“Both of our 100-year-old organizations have a history of responding to needs in our communities and making meaningful impacts,” said LCS Northwest CEO and President David Duea. “We live in a time when people are struggling economically, and our dual focus on the most vulnerable people could not be more important. I believe that working side by side, we can deliver health, justice and hope as well as stability, growth and community.”
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer