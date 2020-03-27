|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:46 | 27.03.2020
Luxco Announces Donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund
Luxco®, which owns and produces Everclear® Grain Alcohol, announces a donation of $100,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund. The Fund focuses on supporting nonprofit organizations working directly to respond to the communities most vulnerable to the health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
“Recently we have seen an increase in demand for Everclear Grain Alcohol in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Donn Lux, Chief Executive Officer of Luxco. “During this time of need, we want to do the right thing and give back to our community by working with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.”
The donation from Luxco will be directed to the United States and to locations most impacted by COVID-19.
“We are grateful to Luxco for their generous support,” said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. “Our Fund is already providing critical resources for people and organizations on the frontlines of the crisis. Luxco’s donation will help us continue this important work.”
Since its founding in 2010, CDP has raised funds, developed and granted resources, and engaged the philanthropic community in strategic approaches to build effectiveness in disaster response and medium- to long-term recovery.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer