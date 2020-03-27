23:46 | 27.03.2020

Luxco Announces Donation to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s COVID-19 Response Fund

Luxco®, which owns and produces Everclear® Grain Alcohol, announces a donation of $100,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP) COVID-19 Response Fund. The Fund focuses on supporting nonprofit organizations working directly to respond to the communities most vulnerable to the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. “Recently we have seen an increase in demand for Everclear Grain Alcohol in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Donn Lux, Chief Executive Officer of Luxco. “During this time of need, we want to do the right thing and give back to our community by working with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.” The donation from Luxco will be directed to the United States and to locations most impacted by COVID-19. “We are grateful to Luxco for their generous support,” said Patricia McIlreavy, president and CEO of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. “Our Fund is already providing critical resources for people and organizations on the frontlines of the crisis. Luxco’s donation will help us continue this important work.” Since its founding in 2010, CDP has raised funds, developed and granted resources, and engaged the philanthropic community in strategic approaches to build effectiveness in disaster response and medium- to long-term recovery.

About Luxco

A leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products, Luxco’s mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Founded in St. Louis in 1958, Luxco remains locally owned and operated by the Lux family. Lux Row Distillers brings the family’s legacy to the heart of Bourbon Country in Bardstown, Kentucky and is now the home of Luxco’s bourbon portfolio, including Rebel Yell, Blood Oath, David Nicholson, Daviess County and Ezra Brooks. Luxco has also built a new distillery in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico – Destiladora González Luxco – where the company’s 100 percent agave tequilas, El Mayor and Exotico, will be produced. Luxco’s innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit www.luxco.com.

About the Center for Disaster Philanthropy (CDP)

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy’s mission is to leverage the power of philanthropy to mobilize a full range of resources that strengthen the ability of communities to withstand disasters and recover equitably when they occur. CDP is currently managing six domestic and international Disaster Funds on behalf of corporations, foundations and individuals through targeted, holistic and localized grantmaking. For more information, visit: http://disasterphilanthropy.org, call (202) 464-2018 or tweet us @funds4disaster.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005558/en/