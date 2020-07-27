|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 27.07.2020
Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results with COVID-19 Update
Luxfer Holdings PLC(NYSE: LXFR), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2020, ending June 28, 2020.
GAAP net income was $4.1 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $3.5 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. These results include $0.8 million in restructuring expenses, compared to restructuring expenses of $12.7 million in 2019.
Adjusted net income decreased 62.1% to $4.7 million from $12.4 million. Adjusted diluted earnings per share decreased 61.4% to $0.17 from $0.44. Adjusted EBITDA was $10.4 million, compared to $20.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.6% decreased 570 basis points from 17.3%.
“I am very proud of the Luxfer team who together adapted and overcame disruptions brought on by COVID-19. I am grateful for their efforts to ensure business continuity while prioritizing the health and safety of our team members and communities,” stated Luxfer’s Chief Executive Officer, Alok Maskara. “Luxfer’s second quarter results reflect the global macro environment of the COVID-19 pandemic, with broad-based market weakness that was especially evident in our industrial and transportation end-markets. While the environment remains challenging, we made excellent progress on our transformation plan and executed substantial additional actions to partially mitigate the volume declines. In addition to reducing costs, our relentless focus on working capital initiatives resulted in strong free cash flow of $12.1 million in the quarter.”
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 59.5% to $5.3 million (13.6% of sales) from $13.1 million (22.4% of sales).
Adjusted EBITDA decreased 28.2% to $5.1 million (10.1% of sales) from $7.1 million (12.2% of sales).
At quarter end, the Company had net debt of $82.4 million, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5x. The Company believes that it has ample liquidity to withstand current market conditions, with approximately $130 million in an undrawn revolving credit facility.
As part of our COVID-19 response, we took decisive actions early in Q2 to effectively manage capacity given rapid changes in customer demand patterns by implementing extensive furloughs, reduced work weeks, and permanent layoffs. We worked closely with our suppliers and were able to avoid any significant disruption in our supply chain.
Our demand level remains below normal, although we noticed sequential month-over- month improvement in June after some of the COVID-19 restrictions eased. Currently, most of our locations are operating at reduced capacity and many of our employees remain on furlough.
Net sales
$
116.5
$
236.9
Cost of goods sold
(85.5
)
(175.8
)
31.0
61.1
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(14.4
)
(30.8
)
Research and development
(1.6
)
(3.0
)
Restructuring charges
(12.7
)
(21.7
)
Impairment charges
—
0.2
Acquisition and disposal related gains / (costs)
2.9
(1.7
)
5.2
4.1
Interest expense
(1.1
)
(2.2
)
Interest income
—
—
Defined benefit pension credit
0.5
1.1
4.6
3.0
Provision for income taxes
(1.4
)
(3.5
)
3.2
(0.5
)
Equity in net (loss) / income of affiliates (net of tax)
0.3
0.2
$
3.5
$
(0.3
)
Basic
$
0.13
$
(0.01
)
Diluted
$
0.13
$
(0.01
)
Basic
27,302,174
27,168,170
Diluted
27,889,909
27,168,170
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10.2
Restricted cash
0.1
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowances of $1.9 and $1.3, respectively
66.3
Inventories
94.5
Other current assets
5.0
$
176.1
Property, plant and equipment, net
$
98.9
Right-of-use assets from operating leases
14.8
Goodwill
68.8
Intangibles, net
13.6
Deferred tax assets
15.8
Investments and loans to joint ventures and other affiliates
2.3
$
390.3
Accounts payable
$
36.4
Accrued liabilities
25.2
Taxes on income
0.1
Other current liabilities
12.3
$
74.0
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
$
91.4
Pensions and other retirement benefits
35.2
Deferred tax liabilities
2.5
Other non-current liabilities
12.8
$
215.9
Shareholders’ equity
Ordinary shares of £0.50 par value; authorized 40,000,000 shares for 2020 and 2019; issued and outstanding 29,000,000 shares for 2020 and 2019
$
26.6
Deferred shares of £0.0001 par value; authorized issued and outstanding 761,835,338,444 shares for 2020 and 2019
149.9
Additional paid-in capital
68.4
Treasury shares
(4.0
)
Own shares held by ESOP
(1.7
)
Retained earnings
84.8
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(149.6
)
$
174.4
$
390.3
Net income / (loss)
$
(0.3
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income / (loss) to net cash provided by / (used for) operating activities
Equity in net loss / (income) of affiliates
(0.2
)
Depreciation
7.1
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
0.6
Amortization of debt issuance costs
0.2
Share-based compensation charges
3.4
Deferred income taxes
1.2
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
(2.9
)
Asset impairment charges
4.8
Defined benefit pension credit
(1.1
)
Defined benefit pension contributions
(3.3
)
Changes in assets and liabilities
Accounts and other receivables
(4.8
)
Inventories
(5.9
)
Other current assets
(1.4
)
Accounts payable
(1.0
)
Accrued liabilities
(10.8
)
Other current liabilities
0.7
Other non-current assets and liabilities
(1.9
)
$
(15.6
)
Capital expenditures
$
(7.1
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
1.2
Proceeds from sale of businesses and other
4.6
$
(1.3
)
Net drawdown of short-term borrowings
$
3.8
Net drawdown of long-term borrowings
28.2
Deferred consideration paid
(0.5
)
Proceeds from sale of shares
3.3
Share-based compensation cash paid
(4.5
)
Dividends paid
(6.8
)
$
23.5
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(0.1
)
$
6.5
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; beginning of year
14.1
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash; end of the Second Quarter
20.6
Interest payments
$
2.3
Income tax payments
5.0
Gas Cylinders segment
$
58.1
$
103.0
$
116.5
$
7.1
$
8.6
$
11.6
Elektron segment
58.4
90.3
120.4
13.1
16.9
27.1
Consolidated
$
116.5
$
193.3
$
236.9
$
20.2
$
25.5
$
38.7
Gas Cylinders segment
$
1.4
$
2.4
$
2.8
$
8.3
$
3.4
$
17.2
Elektron segment
2.6
4.8
4.9
4.4
0.1
4.5
Other
—
—
—
—
0.1
—
Consolidated
$
4.0
$
7.2
$
7.7
$
12.7
$
3.6
$
21.7
Adjusted EBITDA
20.2
38.7
Other share-based compensation charges
(0.8
)
(3.4
)
Depreciation and amortization
(4.0
)
(7.7
)
Unwind discount on deferred consideration
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
Restructuring charges
(12.7
)
(21.7
)
Impairment charges
—
0.2
Acquisition and disposal related gains / (costs)
2.9
(1.7
)
Defined benefits pension credit
0.5
1.1
Interest expense, net
(1.1
)
(2.2
)
Provision for income taxes
(1.4
)
(3.5
)
Net income / (loss)
3.5
(0.3
)
Net income / (loss)
$
3.5
$
(0.3
)
Unwind of discount on deferred consideration
0.1
0.1
Amortization on acquired intangibles
0.3
0.6
Acquisition and disposal related (gains) / costs
(2.9
)
1.7
Defined benefit pension credit
(0.5
)
(1.1
)
Restructuring charges
12.7
21.7
Impairment charges
—
(0.2
)
Share-based compensation charges
0.8
3.4
Income tax on adjusted items
(1.6
)
(2.3
)
$
12.4
$
23.6
Diluted earnings / (loss) per ordinary share
$
0.13
$
(0.01
)
Impact of adjusted items
0.31
0.86
Adjusted diluted earnings per ordinary share(1)
$
0.44
$
0.85
Adjusted net income
12.4
23.6
Add back:
Income tax on adjusted items
1.6
2.3
Provision for income taxes
1.4
3.5
Net finance costs
1.1
2.2
Adjusted EBITA
16.5
31.6
Loss on disposal of PPE
—
—
Depreciation
3.7
7.1
Adjusted EBITDA
20.2
38.7
12.4
23.6
Add back:
Income tax on adjusted items
1.6
2.3
Provision for income taxes
1.4
3.5
Adjusted income before income taxes
15.4
29.4
Adjusted provision for income taxes
3.0
5.8
Adjusted effective tax rate
19.5
%
19.7
%
