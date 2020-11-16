0:18 | 17.11.2020

Luxfer Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), (“Luxfer” or the “Company”), a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, today released its 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the report highlights the ways in which Luxfer is supporting its customers, employees, and communities to help drive positive environmental and social progress around the world. “Despite the challenges that the world has faced in 2020, Luxfer will continue delivering the products that our customers rely on to minimize the environmental impacts of their operations while also tackling our own,” said Alok Maskara, CEO of Luxfer. “ESG is here to stay, and it is important to us that our shareholders and stakeholders have an understanding of where Luxfer is now and where we want to be in the future.” The Company has adopted environmental protection goals that address emissions, water and waste-to-landfill reduction targets which it seeks to achieve by 2025. The report discloses social and employment statistics, community outreach activities, and gives an overview of its governance structure and its role in ESG improvements. To download the report and for more information on Luxfer’s ESG efforts visit https://www.luxfer.com/about/corporate-social-responsibility/.

About Luxfer Holdings PLC

Luxfer is a global manufacturer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which focuses on value creation by using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary technologies. Luxfer’s high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices are used in defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. For more information, please visit www.luxfer.com. Luxfer is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and its ordinary shares trade under the symbol LXFR.

