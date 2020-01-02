16:00 | 02.01.2020

Magellan Health Opens Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Consultation Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals Impacted by the Shooting at a North Texas Church

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for all individuals impacted by the shooting that occurred on Sunday at a North Texas church near Fort Worth, Texas.

The toll-free number to access free, confidential consultation services is 1-800-327-7451.

Magellan will provide free, confidential consultation services and other resources, such as tip sheets about trauma and how to process it, resiliency after such situations, and how to talk about these situations with children who may be following the news in the media. These resources are offered free-of-charge to the community to assist individuals as they work to cope with the feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness related to these kinds of incidents. Tip sheets with resources specific to trauma and steps towards recovery can be found on Magellan Health’s website here.

How to cope after a traumatic eventHelping children cope after a traumatic eventSupporting employees during traumatic eventsMagellan Health, Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds. (MGLN-CSH)

