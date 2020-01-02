|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:00 | 02.01.2020
Magellan Health Opens Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Consultation Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals Impacted by the Shooting at a North Texas Church
Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for all individuals impacted by the shooting that occurred on Sunday at a North Texas church near Fort Worth, Texas.
Tip sheets with resources specific to trauma and steps towards recovery can be found on Magellan Health’s website here.
(MGLN-CSH)
